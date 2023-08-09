Virginia teen battling rare form of cancer granted special experience with Cincinnati Reds
A new study is raising fresh questions about the value of breast cancer screening in older women, finding that those 70 and older who underwent mammograms were more apt to be diagnosed with tumors posing no threat to their health than those who did not screen. The study by researchers at Yale Medical School, published on Monday in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine, tracked 54,635 U.S. women 70 and older who received a mammogram - an X-ray of the breast - in 2002. Women who opted for continued screening were compared to those who chose not to be screened.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Air Force has detected unsafe levels of a likely carcinogen at underground launch control centers at a Montana nuclear missile base where a striking number of men and women have reported cancer diagnoses. A new cleanup effort has been ordered. The discovery “is the first from an extensive sampling of active U.S. intercontinental ballistic missile bases to address specific cancer concerns raised by missile community members,” Air Force Global Strike Command said in a release
After a successful double mastectomy, Jill Martin returned to the 'Today' show. Se was diagnosed in July with breast cancer and may have to undergo chemo.
Simon Jordan reveals cancer diagnosis live on radiotalkSPORT
Amanda Riley pocketed more than $100,000 in donations after claiming to be terminally ill on and off for years, at one point saying that her pregnancy had “reversed the cancer.”
Anton PetrusWhile there’s been a lot of scary news around AI—from robots replacing our jobs to potentially killing us all in Terminator-esque apocalypse scenarios—there are also more hopeful signs that powerful machine learning algorithms and humans can coexist. One good example comes from medicine, where AI is already being used to help diagnose and identify diseases to help doctors streamline treatment for patients.Now, it may even be used to zero in on the origins of one of the deadliest dise
The one-hour televised celebration will air on Aug. 19 and recognize Stand Up to Cancer's impact and progress over the last 15 years
Doctors at the Royal Brompton Hospital and St Bartholomew’s Hospital are currently using robotics-assisted technology in a clinical trial.
Colon cancer survivors are living longer than ever, but the vast majority of women treated for the disease have lingering gastrointestinal symptoms, such as bloating and gas, new research reveals.
Stand Up To Cancer is back with its SU2C fundraising special that is set to air on Saturday, August 19 at 8 p.m. ET with a star-studded list of celebrities. Celebrities making a special appearance during the show include Elizabeth Banks, Jessica Biel, Don Cheadle, Katie Couric, Danai Gurira, Tony Hale, Ken Jeong, Maria Menounos, …
BBC presenter Nick Owen has revealed he was diagnosed with prostate cancer earlier this year, but has since undergone successful surgery.
DJ Casper, the creator of the infamous line dance hit "Cha Cha Slide," died on Monday following a 2016 cancer diagnosis.
Bryan Randall died on Saturday, his family announced in a statement