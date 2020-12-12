Virginia restaurant owner on operating during coronavirus pandemic: ‘This year’s been devastating’
Toronto Raptors star point guard Kyle Lowry did not make the trip to Charlotte for the NBA team's first two pre-season games.The Raptors say Lowry was given permission to stay at the team's temporary home in Tampa, Fla.Toronto faces the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday and Monday.The Raptors conclude the pre-season on Friday against the Miami Heat in Tampa.The team's regular-season opener is Dec. 23 against New Orleans in Tampa.The Canadian Press
USA Hockey has announced the 25 players who'll suit up for the Americans at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton.
Keyontae Johnson is being taken to a hospital in Tallahassee.
We're tracking every notable free agent signing in the 2020-21 MLB offseason and giving you the details on the deal. Plus: What it means for your fantasy team.
Don't expect any bad blood between Jamal Adams and his former team Sunday.
Ferguson is a -165 favorite, while Oliveira is a +140 underdog.
Tom Brady is over spending winters in New England.
Despite coming back to Earth in Week 14, the Patriots have no business being as competitive as they are given the talent on their roster. The Bucs meanwhile are loaded with talent, yet are barely clinging to a playoff spot.
Entering the first week of the fantasy football playoffs, make sure to check these rankings before setting your lineup.
Ahead of his blockbuster world title defense against Kubrat Pulev December 12 on DAZN, Anthony Joshua predicts a knockout in Rounds 7 through 9 and discusses a fight with Tyson Fury in 2021.
Taylor Dever played at Notre Dame from 2007-11 and was a two-year starter at right tackle.
NEWCASTLE, England — Newcastle forward Miguel Almiron scored the fastest goal in the Premier League this season — inside 20 seconds — before Dwight Gayle grabbed a late winner to defeat West Bromwich Albion 2-1 at St. James’ Park on Saturday.The Paraguay international curled home a fine finish for a goal timed at 19.98 seconds by Opta, the Premier League’s official statistics supplier. It is Newcastle’s second quickest goal in Premier League history, after Alan Shearer’s strike after 10.52 seconds in January 2003, Opta said.Gayle headed in the winner off the crossbar in the 82nd as Newcastle made a successful return to action after having to pull out of a match against Aston Villa last week following an outbreak of COVID-19 at the club.Darnell Furlong scored a 50th-minute equalizer for West Brom, which stayed in the relegation zone on six points from 12 games.Newcastle has 17 points.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
MILAN — Last-place Crotone recorded its first win of the season with an emphatic 4-1 victory against Spezia in Serie A on Saturday.Both sides were promoted last season. Spezia went into the game with 10 points but Crotone had just two from 10 matches and was the only team in the Italian league yet to win a game.Crotone hadn’t even scored in its last four matches but Junior Messias broke its goal drought in the seventh minute following a rapid counterattack.A mistake by Crotone midfielder Niccoló Zanellato led to Diego Farias scoring the equalizer 11 minutes later for the visitors.However, Crotone started the second half aggressively and Arkadiusz Reca and Eduardo Henrique netted shortly after the interval.Messias doubled his tally in stoppage time.Crotone remained bottom, four points from safety. It is a point below Genoa and Torino.Torino played Udinese later Saturday before the focus switches to the other end of the table where Lazio hosts Hellas Verona with both sides looking to close in on the top four.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsDaniella Matar, The Associated Press
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen produced a stunning last lap and beat both Mercedes cars to take pole position for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Saturday. He was .025 seconds ahead of Valtteri Bottas and .086 clear of world champion Lewis Hamilton for his first pole of the season and third of his career. “Mega, mega lap!” Red Bull’s team principal Christian Horner yelled over the radio when Verstappen crossed the line under floodlights at the Yas Marina circuit. “It’s a long season for everyone and this was a great final qualifying for the whole team," Verstappen said. "We are all very happy and it’s great to finally get there after being close many times in 2020.” Montreal's Lance Stroll of Racing Point Mercedes will start eighth. Toronto's Nicholas Latifi of Williams Mercedes will start 20th and last. Bottas led Verstappen and Hamilton after their first attempts in Q3, the final section of qualifying, and Hamilton then appeared on course for a record-extending 99th career pole as he led the split times on their second and final attempts. But Verstappen showed why he is touted as a future world champion, while Bottas found some extra speed to score a rare victory over his illustrious teammate. “Very happy with that. It was a tricky qualifying at the beginning to get laps in. In the last sector there are so many corners you can make a mistake,” Verstappen said. “Luckily everything came together in that final lap.” Hamilton, who has an F1 record 95 wins, was quick to praise Verstappen, who will aim for his second win of the season on Sunday and 10th overall. “I gave it my all, congrats to Max. It is a great way for him to seal a year of great performance. We will give them a good run for their money tomorrow," Hamilton said. “It is always nice to start first but this makes it even more exiting. I am definitely excited to see how I can turn it around.” Hamilton went well wide in Q1 and went over the curb, while Verstappen complained over the radio that his hand had got stuck inside the cockpit. Hamilton fared better in Q2, topping the charts. But Sebastian Vettel's final qualifying session for Ferrari saw him among the five drivers eliminated from it, along with Renault drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon. “We don't really know why we struggled, it was a surprise for sure," said Ricciardo, who has two podium finishes this season. "There is frustration that we could not do any better.” Racing Point driver Sergio Perez starts his last race from a lowly 15th. The popular Mexican driver won last Sunday's dramatic Sakhir GP in Bahrain for the first win of his career and 10th podium finish. But he does not have a seat for next year after being replaced by Vettel, when Racing Point is renamed Aston Martin following a takeover. Earlier, Verstappen was fastest ahead of teammate Alexander Albon in the third and final practice. He led Albon and Ricciardo, who is competing in his last race for Renault before joining McLaren next year. Hamilton has won 11 races this year but missed last Sunday's Sakhir GP in Bahrain as he recovered from the coronavirus. This denied the seven-time F1 champion the opportunity to equal Vettel's single-season record of 13 wins, set with Red Bull in 2013. Speaking after qualifying, Hamilton said he is still feeling side effects, including lower energy levels than before, and has lost weight. ___ More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport The Associated Press
WOLVERHAMPTON, England — Anwar El Ghazi scored a penalty in the fourth minute of stoppage time on Saturday to give Aston Villa a 1-0 win at Wolverhampton in a Premier League game that ended with two players sent off and another seven bookings.Villa had Douglas Luiz sent off in the 85th minute after being shown a second yellow card for catching Daniel Podence with an elbow.But with the game headed to a draw, Nelson Semedo’s foul on John McGinn gave Villa the penalty that El Ghazi converted.Wolves was also reduced to 10 men moments later when Jacob Ramsey was fouled and Joao Moutinho was booked again by referee Mike Dean.Villa is eighth in the standings after 10 games, while Wolves is 11th after losing five of its 12 games.Wolverhampton is one of the areas of England where fans are yet to be allowed to partially return during the coronavirus pandemic.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
Brady Leman recognizes how bad the terrifying mountain biking crash could have been. Leman was riding near Fernie, B.C., at the end of May when he was thrown from his bike and slammed into a tree. He sustained five broken ribs, a fractured collarbone, and a collapsed and punctured lung. But he also left with overwhelming gratitude that the accident wasn't any worse. "If you hit a big tree at that speed you can't do much," he said. "I was just so thankful that I was going to be okay. I was so thankful for everything in my life ... it was a big eye opener." Leman says he's suffered plenty of injuries from skiing throughout his career — including breaking his leg at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics — but the sheer amount of trauma to his core from the crash had him in severe pain. Luckily, he said, he didn't hit his head or back. But the Calgarian has an unstoppable nature. Only three months after needing help to get out of bed, Leman was back in the gym, and the accident felt "like a bad dream." He even found time to hit the trails on his bike again. The World Cup circuit is back on Monday with ski cross athletes competing in a pair of nighttime races on Dec. 15 and 16 in Arosa, Switzerland. The event will be streamed on CBCSports.ca. The start to the season comes after Alpine Canada called its athletes — who were already training in Switzerland — back to Canada in early November, citing the growing number of COVID-19 cases in Europe. Canada's ski cross team falls under this organization's umbrella. World Cup circuit The World Cup stop at Val Thorens, France is set for Dec. 19 and 20. After a holiday break, skiers will head to Austria's Montafon for Jan. 15. Idre Fjäll — a 600-metre sprint event and back-to-back races — runs on Jan. 23 and 24 in Sweden, followed by Feldberg, Germany on Jan. 30 and 31. For the first time, skiers will go to Bakuriani, Georgia for a test event on Feb. 6 in preparation for the 2023 world championships. The world premiere of the ski cross team event is scheduled for Feb. 7. Next is Russia's Sunny Valley on March 13, before the World Cup Finals and crystal globe presentation on March 21 in Veysonnaz, Switzerland. When CBC Sports spoke to Leman in October, the freestyle skier said he was "totally recovered" from his crash — despite some strength that needed to come back in his shoulder — and was preparing for the upcoming season. "It's something I would definitely prefer to [not] go through at 33," Leman laughed. "But at the same time ... it gives me some confidence I'm still resilient enough to bounce back from something like that. Makes me realize that whatever life throws at me, I'm still going to be able to deal with it." The accident followed a season that frustrated the 2018 Olympic gold medallist — an emotional roller coaster of one-off events where he "never got it going." But when the dust settled, it still ended with Leman ranked number three in the world. Canada's Kevin Drury captured the Crystal Globe. Leman says he started off burnt-out instead of hungry when the World Cup circuit opened in December — the result of starting his training in the summer. But a reset over Christmas helped the decorated athlete find some speed and a quieter mind. World Cup stops at the start of 2020 saw Leman place fifth in Canada (Nakiska) and 10th in France (Megeve.) He was also within reach of the podium with a pair of fourth-place finishes in Sweden (Idre Fjäll) and Russia (Sunny Valley.) The 2016 X Games champion says he takes confidence in knowing those places could very well have been podium finishes. "When I felt like I wasn't all the way there, I was still in the mix in the top three in the world and giving myself a chance to be on the podium [for] a good chunk of the races," he said. "I had some bad luck in the finals ... could have been a win in the mix there, and that would've totally changed the feeling on the season. So I take a lot of confidence from that." The World Cup Finals in Switzerland were abruptly cancelled the night before the event, and competition around the world came to a stop due to COVID-19. "I didn't think we should have gone to finals in the first place," he said. "It was frustrating in that sense, and then also in the sense that I was skiing really well. I was feeling really good, training times were looking phenomenal, [and I] was super primed to have one more good race." With a laugh, Leman said he "thinks" he's crossing his fingers that the world championships in China will pan out. "There's a lot of unknowns. Normally you're going over and the only thing you're really worried about is getting hurt. And now it's not," he said. The year will also be about building the momentum he needs on the rise to another Olympic season, he added. This year's circumstances mean having to balance a new array of thoughts and concerns, all the while trying to focus on training and competing. The need for mindfulness and taking time to centre oneself, he said, is crucial. One of the benefits, Leman said, is you can't afford to think about too much else when you're skiing on a glacier. "I think once we get over there, [get] into the swing of things, it's going to be nice to just be able to focus on skiing and get back into a little bit of what would be normal for an athlete," he said. Also among the challenges, Leman added, is his understanding that people might view competing as a "frivolous pursuit." He hopes people can recognize sports' importance. "There's a lot of people going through a lot of challenges these days, so as an athlete [I] deal with a little bit of guilt on that," he said. "But it's our passion and it's our job and I think there's a lot of value in sport and inspiring people and distracting people."
John Wall was back on the floor for the first time in nearly two years. DeMarcus Cousins played for the first time since the 2019 NBA Finals.And the NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers were home, with nobody there to watch.The NBA preseason — a truncated 49-game, nine-day sprint — opened Friday with a five-game slate, action returning to NBA arenas for the first time in exactly nine months. Coaches debuted with their new teams: Stephen Silas with Houston, Tom Thibodeau with New York, Billy Donovan with Chicago and Tyronn Lue with the Los Angeles Clippers. Rookies, such as No. 4 pick Patrick Williams of the Bulls and No. 8 pick Obi Toppin of the Knicks, got their first NBA minutes.As will be the case in most buildings, at least to start the season, almost nobody was at any of these games. With the coronavirus pandemic ongoing and case numbers still rising, the era that started for the NBA with the suspension of last season on March 11 — the night that Utah’s Rudy Gobert tested positive — resumed with the league and its teams erring on the sides of caution and safety.“It’s different, for sure,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said before his team faced the Clippers inside a very empty Staples Center.Well, some things were different.Coaches wore masks. Detroit showed old videos of actual fan interactions — with the disclaimer that they were taped previously — during some timeouts. Bench seating areas were all spaced out, nobody next to one another.“The atmosphere will be obviously significantly different than what guys are used to in an arena," Orlando coach Steve Clifford said. “And I think that's going to be one of the valuable aspects of playing these four exhibition games. Just like in the bubble, we had to get used to a different-type environment and I think these four games will hopefully allow us to see what the regular season is going to be like in these big arenas also."So, yes, much was different.Other things — like Wall’s explosion to the basket — were just like normal.Wall’s first basket since December 2018 came on the first possession of Houston’s preseason, when he got to the rim for an easy score in his Rockets debut, one that came after his recovery from heel and Achilles injuries.The Rockets’ next basket? Wall set up Cousins for a 3-pointer, the centre's first basket since Game 6 of the 2019 finals with the Warriors, two months before he tore his ACL and missed last season.Reigning NBA scoring champion James Harden wasn’t playing for the Rockets, still not cleared to be back on the floor with the team that he hasn’t practiced with yet and apparently no longer wants to be with. LeBron James and Anthony Davis, who were last seen on the floor together when the Lakers topped the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals in the Walt Disney World bubble — less than two months ago — were among the regulars who got the champs’ preseason opener off.There are seven more games Saturday.Friday’s games:KNICKS 90, PISTONS 84At Detroit, R.J. Barrett scored 15 points and Toppin finished with 11 points and seven rebounds in his debut as the Knicks won their preseason opener.Julius Randle scored 11, while Elfrid Payton and Nerlens Noel each scored 10 for New York.Svi Mykhailiuk and Saddiq Bey led the Pistons with 14 points apiece. None of Detroit’s five starters — all playing between 15 and 22 minutes — reached double figures, and they shot a combined 8 for 34.MAGIC 116, HAWKS 112At Atlanta, Nikola Vucevic had 18 points and 11 rebounds and all five Orlando starters reached double figures.Dwayne Bacon had 14 points, Evan Fournier had 13, Aaron Gordon scored 12 and Markelle Fultz added 10 for the Magic, who also got 10 off the bench from Michael Carter-Williams.De’Andre Hunter scored 18 for the Hawks, who got 14 points apiece from John Collins and Danilo Gallinari, 14 rebounds from Clint Capela and 13 points from Cam Reddish. Trae Young shot just 2 for 9 for Atlanta.ROCKETS 125, BULLS 104At Chicago, Wall had 13 points and nine assists in 19 minutes and the Rockets led wire-to-wire.Bruno Caboclo had 17 points for Houston, which led by as many as 32. Gerald Green and Eric Gordon scored 16 apiece, Cousins had 14 points in 15 minutes and Ben McLemore added 10 for the Rockets — who had a 35-0 edge in points off turnovers until the final moments.Coby White scored 15 for the Bulls. Lauri Markkanen added 13 for Chicago, Williams had 12 in his NBA debut, Noah Vonleh and Zach LaVine each added 12 and Tomas Satoransky finished with 11.LAKERS 87, CLIPPERS 81At Los Angeles, Talen Horton-Tucker scored 19 points and Kyle Kuzma had 18 for the Lakers.Montrezl Harrell had 13 points and 12 rebounds against his former team and Dennis Schroder added 10 points for the Lakers. Paul George had 10 for the Clippers and Kawhi Leonard managed three in 14 minutes.Both teams shot exactly 30 for 84 from the field, and none of the Clippers' starters logged even 15 minutes.TRAIL BLAZERS 127, KINGS 102At Portland, Carmelo Anthony had 21 points in 23 minutes for a Trail Blazers team that had to close its practice facility earlier in the week over coronavirus concerns.Harry Giles had 18 points and 14 rebounds against his former team. CJ McCollum and Gary Trent Jr. also scored 18 apiece for the Blazers, while Damian Lillard scored 15 and Derrick Jones Jr. had 15 on 6-of-7 shooting in his Portland debut.Buddy Hield had 23 points and Harrison Barnes scored 16 for the Kings, who gave up 35 points in the first nine minutes. De'Aaron Fox scored 10.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
The walk-on made history after years on the scout team.
The Phillies introduce Dave Dombrowski to head baseball ops, plus David Dahl reportedly signs with the Rangers in this edition of FastCast
The former Kentucky duo gave the Rockets a new look.