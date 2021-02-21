Virginia bars in border town losing business to Tennessee bars due to differing restrictions
JJ Gillenwater and Blair Jones, co-owners of a Quaker Steak & Lube franchise in Bristol, Va., discuss how the restrictions have affected their business.
Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu has pulled out of the upcoming Adelaide International outdoor hard court tournament with a leg injury. News of Andreescu's decision came two days after she was defeated by Marie Bouzkova in the semifinals of the Phillip Island Trophy tournament in Melbourne. Andreescu returned to action at the Australian Open earlier this month after a 15-month absence from the WTA Tour. The 20-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., suffered a torn meniscus in her left knee in October 2019, then focused on training last year rather than a return to the WTA Tour once it resumed after a pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Andreescu was defeated in the second round of the Australian Open by Taiwanese veteran Hsieh Su-Wei, but the world No. 9 followed her ouster from the first Grand Slam of the year by putting together a nice run at the Phillip Island event. "After coming back from 15 months (off) and playing long, tough matches, I’m dealing with a lower body issue," Andreescu said in a statement released by Adelaide International organizers. "I want to think about the rest of the season so I’m pulling out of Adelaide.” This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2021. The Canadian Press
BERLIN — Amin Younes reinvigorated the Bundesliga title race by leading Eintracht Frankfurt to a 2-1 win over first-place Bayern Munich on Saturday. Younes was involved in the buildup for Daichi Kamada’s opener in the 12th minute and he scored what proved to be the winner in the 31st as Frankfurt maintained its outstanding start to the year with its eighth win from nine games in 2021. Younes, who tormented Bayern’s defence in the first half, marked his goal by holding a shirt commemorating the victims of an attack in the nearby town of Hanau just over a year ago. Robert Lewandowski pulled one back for Bayern to take his season tally to a league-leading 26 goals, but missed out on scoring a late equalizer when Lucas Hernández’ cross sailed just over his head at the far post in injury time. Frankfurt was without top-scorer André Silva (18 goals) due to an injury picked up in training, giving Luka Jovic his first start since he returned on loan from Real Madrid. Frankfurt also had to do without the injured defender Erik Durm and suspended midfielder Djibril Sow. Bayern also had enforced absences with Thomas Müller and Benjamin Pavard due to the coronavirus, while Corentin Tolisso is out for around three months after tearing a tendon his left thigh in training on Thursday. Leon Goretzka and Javi Martínez were back among Bayern’s substitutes after recovering from their COVID-19 infections. Goretzka came on to help Bayern’s improved performance in the second half. Leipzig can cut Bayern’s lead to two points with a win at Hertha Berlin on Sunday, while Frankfurt is now just seven points off the lead. Mainz beat Borussia Mönchengladbach 2-1 away, Union Berlin won 1-0 in Freiburg and Stuttgart enjoyed a 1-0 win at Cologne. Last-place Schalke hosted Borussia Dortmund in the Ruhr derby later Saturday. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP CiaráN Fahey, The Associated Press
MELBOURNE, Australia — Maybe, just maybe, the thinking went, Novak Djokovic would be just a tad more susceptible to trouble this time around at the Australian Open. After all, he wrenched his midsection during a slip in the third round and said he’d torn a muscle. Entering Sunday, Djokovic already ceded five sets in the tournament, the most he ever dropped en route to a major final. And he was facing Daniil Medvedev, owner of a 20-match winning streak. Yeah, right. We’re talking about Djokovic at Melbourne Park, where his dominance is most certainly intact — nine finals, nine championships. Plus, he's still gaining on Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the Grand Slam standings, now up to 18 overall, two shy of the men’s record those rivals share. Djokovic used superb serving, his usual relentless returning and baseline excellence to grab 11 of 13 games in one stretch and beat Medvedev 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 for a third consecutive Australian Open trophy. When the match ended after fewer than two hours, Djokovic dropped onto his back on the court. After greeting Medvedev, Djokovic went to the sideline, lifted his white shirt and peeled off pieces of beige athletic tape along his abdomen. “It has been a roller-coaster ride for me, especially in the last couple weeks,” Djokovic said, cradling his silver trophy in his left arm. He offered “special thanks” to his personal trainer, Ulises Badio, for helping him get through it and improve to a combined 18-0 in semifinals and finals on Melbourne's hard courts. “Probably, it’s not your last one,” Medvedev said. “I have no words to say.” Djokovic, a 33-year-old from Serbia, has won six of the last 10 majors and will stay at No. 1 in the rankings at least through March 8. That will give him 311 weeks in the top spot, breaking another mark held by Federer. The No. 4-seeded Medvedev was appearing in his second Grand Slam final; he was the runner-up to Nadal at the 2019 U.S. Open. “He's definitely one of the toughest players that I ever faced in my life,” Djokovic said. “It’s a matter of time before you're going to hold a Grand Slam, that’s for sure.” And then he joked to Medvedev, a 25-year-old from Russia who hadn't lost to anyone since October: “If you don’t mind waiting a few more years ...” Medvedev had won his past 12 outings against members of the Top 10, but going up against Djokovic in Australia is a much different challenge. As things slipped away, Medvedev bounced his white racket off the blue court, then absolutely destroyed it with a full-on spike. He kept looking up at his coach with palms up as if to ask, “What can I possibly do here?” It is a familiar sentiment in this stadium: Federer, Nadal, Andy Murray, Stan Wawrinka, Dominic Thiem — all Grand Slam champions, all defeated by Djokovic in semifinals or finals in Melbourne. So put Djokovic's nine triumphs in Australia alongside five at Wimbledon, three at the U.S. Open and one at the French Open. The math looks good for him. He is about a year younger than Nadal and 6 1/2 younger than Federer, who turns 40 in August and hasn’t competed in more than a year after two knee operations. On a cool, cloudy evening, an event delayed three weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic closed with an announced attendance of 7,426. Spectators were barred for five days earlier in the tournament because of a COVID-19 lockdown, but they eventually were let back in at 50% capacity. “There are a lot of mixed feelings about what has happened in the last month or so with tennis players coming to Australia,” Djokovic said. “But I think when we draw a line at the end, it was a successful tournament for the organizers.” And for him. Medvedev’s flat, wrap-the-racket-around-his-neck forehand was iffy at first, missing wide, long and into the net in the initial 10 minutes. Djokovic grabbed 13 of the match’s initial 16 points and a quick 3-0 lead. Soon enough, though, it was 3-all, then 5-all. But that's when Djokovic stepped up, and Medvedev stepped back. Djokovic held at love, then broke to claim the set when Medvedev slapped a forehand into the net just after someone in the crowd called out during the point. Djokovic began the second set with a fault into the net, then shook his left arm and flexed his shoulders. That point ended with him missing a backhand into the net, and he glared at his guest box. Another netted backhand gifted Medvedev a break. But the extreme experience gap showed there. Medvedev immediately relinquished his next two service games. In all, Djokovic broke seven times, won 73% of points when his first serves went in, and made merely 17 unforced errors to Medvedev's 30. Medvedev appeared to have a tiny opening at 4-2 in the third, getting to 15-30 on Djokovic's serve with a forehand winner and waving to the crowd to make noise. As if viewing that as a personal affront, Djokovic took the next three points and the game, then pointed his right index finger to his temple and gritted his teeth. Soon it was all over at a place Djokovic owns “I would like to thank this court. I would like to thank Rod Laver Arena,” he said to conclude the trophy ceremony. “I love you each year, more and more.” ___ More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
STATELINE, Nev. — The setting was spectacular but the ice conditions were far from it, leading to a more than eight-hour delay between the first and second period of the outdoor game between the Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche at Lake Tahoe. The NHL decided to halt the game Saturday afternoon because bright sun and temperatures hovering around freezing led to poor ice conditions that had players and officials repeatedly falling because of holes on the ice. The game resumed 8 hours, 7 minutes later at 9:02 p.m. PST with the Avalanche leading 1-0. Colorado won the game 3-2. “We’ve done over 30 outdoor games,” Commissioner Gary Bettman told broadcaster NBC. "This has been the most difficult weather circumstance we’ve had, and it’s a beautiful day. But if you look up at the sun, the cloud cover is everywhere but where the sun is, and it did a number on the ice.” The game was halted after the first period at 12:55 p.m. PST. Workers covered the ice soon after before removing the cover after the sun went down. Bettman said some players wanted to keep playing while others didn't, but the final decision was made in consultation with the union because of safety. “There was a reason why they postponed it,” Vegas defenceman Alec Martinez said. “Obviously they did the best they could but the sun was beating down on it too much and was melting the ice. There were some big chunks taken out. We obviously didn’t want anyone getting hurt. If big chunks are coming out of the ice all the way to the cement, that’s obviously dangerous playing conditions.” Crews were working on the ice just before the opening faceoff and issues kept cropping up throughout the period. "We’ve played in some rain, we’ve played in snow, but sunshine has always been our enemy,” Bettman said. The ice issues took away from the spectacular setting for the game, which is being played on a makeshift rink on the 18th fairway of a golf course on the shore of Lake Tahoe, with snow-covered mountains in the background. It snowed overnight and into the morning before the sun came out. While the pristine conditions made for perfect views, it proved detrimental to the ice. “Whenever the sun was beating down on the ice it’s really hard to maintain,” Vegas forward Alex Tuch said. “The ice crew did an unbelievable job to try to maintain it during the day. More of an impossible task.” The ice was in much better shape at night for the final two periods. “The ice was pretty bad and slushy but we were ready to play," Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog said. "They didn’t want to play it seemed like, but we did. Luckily, we were able to get it done tonight. The ice was great.” But the delay didn't alter Bettman's commitment to outdoor games, even in unconventional settings outside of a stadium venue like Lake Tahoe. “This game was really taking the game out to its roots in terms of the surroundings," Bettman said. "Obviously, we tried to do something different in an unusual time, try and give our fans something special. The players were excited about it. ... We’re going to continue to do this, but we always knew and we’ll know going forward that when you play outside and ice is important, the weather conditions can affect whether or not we can play the game. We’ve been lucky to this point and I think we’re all disappointed but the teams have been great. ... And we move on. You can’t have success if you don’t risk failure.” The NHL announced that Sunday's game between Boston and Philadelphia will be moved back by more than five hours to avoid the bright sunshine that is causing issues for the first game this weekend. The game at Edgewood Tahoe Resort will now start at 4:30 p.m. PST. It had originally been scheduled for a noon local start and then was moved back to 11 a.m. earlier in the week because of the forecast. The game also was moved from NBC to NBCSN, with the New Jersey Devils-Washington Capitals game previously scheduled for 7 p.m. EST now being changed to 2 p.m. and being broadcast on NBC. Both teams were unable to practice on the specially built outdoor rink before Saturday's Vegas-Colorado game because of the ice conditions. They were forced to go to a local indoor rink instead. “In this game, you have to learn how to adapt,” Flyers coach Alain Vigneault said. ___ More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Josh Dubow, The Associated Press
PENGUINS 3, ISLANDERS 2 PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby had two assists in his 1,000th NHL game and Pittsburgh beat the Islanders. Kris Letang scored twice, including a tiebreaking goal in the third period, to help Pittsburgh win for the fourth time in five games. Mike Matheson also scored, and Tristan Jarry made 33 saves. Jordan Eberle and Brock Nelson scored for New York. The Islanders have dropped two straight following a season-high eight-game points streak. Crosby became the 25th active skater to play in 1,000 games. He's also the first player in Penguins history to play 1,000 games with the team. OILERS 7, FLAMES 1 EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid scored a natural hat trick and added two assists, leading Edmonton in a rout of Calgary. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had two goals and Alex Chiasson and Josh Archibald also scored for Edmonton. Mikko Koskinen made 43 saves for the Oilers. Andrew Mangiapane scored for the Flames. Jacob Markstrom made 10 saves on 15 shots before being pulled in favour of David Rittich in the second period. Rittich made seven saves on nine shots. Kris Letang scored twice, including a tiebreaking goal in the third period, to help Pittsburgh win for the fourth time in five games. Mike Matheson also scored, and Tristan Jarry made 33 saves. Jordan Eberle and Brock Nelson scored for New York. The Islanders have dropped two straight following a season-high eight-game points streak. Crosby became the 25th active skater to play in 1,000 games. He’s also the first player in Penguins history to play 1,000 games with the team. OILERS 7, FLAMES 1 EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid scored a natural hat trick and added two assists, leading Edmonton in a rout of Calgary. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had two goals and Alex Chiasson and Josh Archibald also scored for Edmonton. Mikko Koskinen made 43 saves for the Oilers. Andrew Mangiapane scored for the Flames. Jacob Markstrom made 10 saves on 15 shots before being pulled in favour of David Rittich in the second period. Rittich made seven saves on nine shots. MAPLE LEAFS 5, CANADIENS 3 TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews scored twice to increase his NHL-leading goals total to 18 and added two assists in Toronto's victory over Montreal. Mitch Marner had a goal and two assists, Travis Boyd and Alexander Kerfoot also scored and Frederik Andersen stopped 30 saves. Morgan Rielly added two assists to help the NHL-leading Maple Leafs improve to 14-3-2. Matthews also had two goals and two assists Thursday night at home in a 7-3 victory over Ottawa. He’s the sixth player in franchise history to have a 16-game points streak, two back of record-holders Darryl Sittler and Ed Olczyk. Matthews scored both goals against the Canadiens on the power play. Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Paul Byron and Tyler Toffoli scored for Montreal, and Carey Price stopped 22 shots. RANGERS 4, CAPITALS 1 WASHINGTON (AP) — Alexis Lafreniere scored his second NHL goal, Artemi Panarin had two assists and New York made the best of a new-look lineup, beating Washington for its second consecutive victory. Lafreniere, the top pick in the 2020 draft, cashed in on his promotion to New York’s top line by scoring for the first time in eight games. Panarin set up Lafreniere on the doorstep late in the second period, and his shot provided the rebound for Chris Kreider’s power-play goal in the first. With a goal and an assist, Ryan Strome made history as the first player to record 100 points apiece with the Rangers and Islanders. Igor Shesterkin made 27 saves, Mika Zibanejad sealed it with an empty-netter with 2:12 left and New York strung together back-to-back wins for just the second time this season. The Capitals struggled to match the Rangers’ energy early in a game moved up to an afternoon start, falling behind 3-0 before Dmitry Orlov scored his first goal of the season with 38.2 seconds left in the second period. HURRICANES 4, LIGHTNING 0 RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Alex Nedeljkovic made 24 saves for first NHL shutout and Carolina beat Tampa Bay. Vincent Trocheck, Sebastian Aho, Cedric Paquette and Andrei Svechnikov scored for the Hurricanes. They have won five of six and have a six-game points streak. It was the first of four consecutive games between the teams, with Saturday’s game coming as part of a revised schedule. Tampa Bay has yet to score in two meetings, including an overtime loss, with the Hurricanes this season. Nedeljkovic stopped 13 shots in the second period. SHARKS 5, BLUES 4 ST. LOUIS (AP) — Logan Couture scored his second goal of the game midway through the third period and San Jose held off St. Louis. After the Blues overcame deficits of 3-0 and 4-1 to tie it during a wild second period, Couture scored on a wrist shot with 8:09 left in the third. The puck deflected off goalie Jordan Binnington’s back and in. It was Couture’s team-leading ninth goal. The Sharks entered 0-7-1 in their previous eight against the Blues dating to the 2019 playoffs. Brayden Schenn, Zach Sanford, Ryan O’Reilly and Jordan Kyrou scored for St. Louis. The Sharks also got goals from Evander Kane, Rudolfs Balcers and Patrick Marleau. Sharks goalie Devan Dubnyk made 28 saves. SABRES 3, DEVILS 2 NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored two goals and Buffalo beat New Jersey to snap a four-game losing streak. Defencemen Colin Miller also scored and Linus Ullmark made 25 saves for the Sabres, who had not won since beating the Devils in a shootout Jan. 30. Kyle Palmieri and P.K. Subban scored in the third period for the Devils, who welcomed centre Nico Hischier for his first game this season by naming him captain. KINGS 4, COYOTES 2 GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Alex Iafallo scored two goals, Cal Peterson stopped 22 shots and Los Angeles beat Arizona for its fourth straight victory. The Kings beat the Coyotes 3-2 on Thursday when Gabriel Vilardi scored in the fourth round of a shootout. Vilardi came through again, beating Darcy Kuemper with a wrister shortly after Arizona’s Phil Kessel tied it. Trevor Moore also scored for Los Angeles, and Iafallo sealed it with an empty-net goal. Kessel scored for the second straight game and had an assist. Derick Brassard also scored. RED WINGS 2, PANTHERS 1 DETROIT (AP) — Mathias Brome scored his first NHL goal late in the second period and Detroit held off Florida. Patrik Nemeth added his first goal of the season for the Red Wings, and Jonathan Bernier made 38 saves. Alex Wennberg scored for Florida. PREDATORS 4, BLUE JACKETS 2 COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Calle Jarnkrok scored in the first and third periods, Pekka Rinne made 21 saves and Nashville beat Columbus to split the two-game series. The Predators broke a 2-2 tie with two goals in the first 45 seconds of the third period. Jarnkrok beat Elvis Merzlikins from the slot 16 seconds in, and Filip Forsberg followed with his team-leading eighth goal off a faceoff. Colton Sissons also scored for Nashville. Gabriel Carlsson got his first NHL goal, and Boone Jenner also scored for the Blue Jackets. WILD 5, DUCKS 1 ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Kevin Fiala had two goals and an assist, Kaapo Kahkonen made 26 saves and Minnesota beat Anaheim to sweep the two-game set. Joel Eriksson Ek, Victor Rask and Mats Zuccarello also scored for the Wild. David Backes scored, and John Gibson made 24 saves for Anaheim. ___ More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
STATELINE, Nev. — Nathan MacKinnon scored a dazzling goal more than nine hours after assisting on another to highlight a most unusual and lengthy outdoor game at Lake Tahoe that the Colorado Avalanche won 3-2 over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday. The game started in bright sunshine that led to a delay of more than eight hours following the first period because of poor ice conditions and ended in the dark 10 hours, 37 minutes later. The Avalanche were the better team during both parts of the game and got the victory thanks in large part to MacKinnon, who assisted on Samuel Girard’s first-period goal and scored his own in the second. MacKinnon’s highlight-reel play started with a back check that forced a turnover by Mark Stone in Colorado’s zone. MacKinnon then took possession and rushed up ice, eluding Stone in the neutral zone and then taking on Alex Pietrangelo before beating Marc-Andre Fleury for the goal that gave Colorado a 2-1 lead. The Avalanche killed 1:22 of a two-man advantage in the third period and held on for the win thanks to 27 saves from Philipp Grubauer and an insurance goal from Devon Toews that MacKinnon also assisted. With the COVID-19 pandemic preventing the NHL from staging its typical outdoor games at a jam-packed football or baseball stadium, the league took the opportunity find a more unique venue outside a stadium that took players back to their childhood playing on frozen ponds or makeshift backyard rinks. Although it’s fair to say that none of those had the picturesque setting of this rink located on the 18th fairway of a golf course on the shores of Lake Tahoe and surrounded by trees with snow-covered mountains towering in the background. While the setting was perfect, the conditions weren’t quite the same with the bright sun creating slushy ice that led to several falls by players and officials. That led to the decision to halt the game after the first period and wait until the sun went down and the ice surface could be repaired to finish the game following the delay of more 8 hours, 7 minutes. “We’ve done over 30 (outdoor) games and we’ve never had a problem quite like this,” Commissioner Gary Bettman told broadcaster NBC. “We’ve played in some rain, we’ve played in snow, but sunshine has always been our enemy.” The delay was made easier because the only fans at the game were the few on kayaks and boats in Lake Tahoe with an obstructed view of the ice. When the game resumed at 9:02 p.m. the Avs were on a power play that carried over from the afternoon and had a stretch with 15 straight shots that ended when Alec Martinez knocked a rebound of Pietrangelo’s shot to tie the score at 1. Alex Tuch added a spinning goal with 5:35 to go to cut Colorado's lead to 3-2. Fleury made 36 saves for Vegas and fell to 0-3 in three career outdoor game starts. PART 1 The Avs controlled the play under the sun, getting an early goal from Girard and outshooting Vegas 17-8 in the first 20 minutes. Colorado couldn’t convert on a two-man advantage in the final 80 seconds of the opening period with Fleury robbing Mikko Rantanen late to keep the game at 1-0. RETRO LOOK The Avalanche debuted their reverse retro jerseys as part of their 25th anniversary season in Denver. The jersey is based on the uniform the organization wore during its time in Quebec City as the Nordiques. UP NEXT The teams finish their four-game series that began with two games in Las Vegas with a meeting Monday night in Colorado. ___ More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Josh Dubow, The Associated Press
PORTLAND, Ore. — Russell Westbrook had 27 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds, and the Washington Wizards snapped Portland's six-game win streak with a 118-111 victory over Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers on Saturday night. Bradley Beal scored 37 points, helping Washington to its fourth straight win. Rui Hachimura added 17 points, and reserve Robin Lopez had 10 points and 11 rebounds. Lillard had 35 points and 12 assists, but he was 10 for 30 from the field. Enes Kanter had 19 points and 13 rebounds for Portland, and Robert Covington finished with 11 points and 11 boards. Erik GarcíA Gundersen, The Associated Press
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On a night the Phoenix Suns made a franchise-record 3-pointers, Chris Paul passed a hero on the NBA's career assists list. Paul had six assists in the Suns' 128-97 romp over the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night to pass Oscar Robertson for sixth place. Paul has 9,891 assists, four more than Robertson had in his Hall of Fame career. “It’s an honour and a privilege to play the game as long as I’ve played,” the 35-year-old Paul said, adding that he has been a fan of Roberson since he began playing basketball. “It’s a huge accomplishment, and I’m grateful.” Paul’s pass that led to Mikal Bridges’ 3-pointer with 7:05 left in the second quarter, moved the Phoenix guard past Robertson. “I say the same thing, ‘Be legendary every day,’” Suns star Devin Booker said. “Chris is there. He’s a living legend.” Booker scored 23 points, hitting five of the Suns’ franchise-record 24 3-pointers. Mikal Bridges added 19 points, making 6 of 7 shots overall and 4 of 5 from long range. Cam Payne and Dario Saric also had 19 points, season highs for both, and Paul added 16. “This is a big-time road win,” Payne said. “We know we’ve got to win on the defensive end. Thought we shot the ball well. But I feel like our defence fires our offence. The fact that we were getting stops, it allows players on the offensive end to get a little bit loose and shoot the ball at a high clip.” Phoenix won for the eighth time in nine games. The Suns made 22 3-pointers Friday night in New Orleans in a game where they outscored the Pelicans 41-12 in the fourth quarter in a 132-114 victory. Paul had 19 assists in that game. Gorgui Dieng led Memphis with 15 points, most of them in a mop-up fourth quarter. Ja Morant had 12 points and five assists, and Jonas Valanciunas added 10 points and 12 rebounds. The Grizzlies also were coming off a victory Friday night, at home over Detroit. Playing their fourth game in five nights, they rested key players Brandon Clarke, Kyle Anderson and Grayson Allen. “I think there was a focus from the jump to play the way we play no matter who they have in their lineup,” Suns coach Monty Williams said. “Those are the kind of game where you can lose your rhythm.” Justise Winslow returned for Memphis after being out more than a year because of injuries. He missed all nine of his shots in the first half, eventually finishing with nine points on 3-of-14 shooting. “Pleased with him all game,” Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said about Winslow, whose return was one of the lone bright spots for the Grizzlies. “He went out there, and I said before the game, I just wanted him to attack and compete and he just found his groove. He’s the ultimate pro.” TIP-INS Suns: … Ended a four-game losing streak in the series. … The Suns made 13 of 25 3s in the first half. …Early in the third quarter, Paul and Bridges were a combined 11 for 11 from the field, including seven 3-pointers. Grizzlies: Winslow had played only one game since Dec. 5, 2019, and had not appeared in a Memphis uniform because of injuries since he came to the Grizzlies from Miami in a Feb. 6, 2020 trade. … Used their ninth starting lineup of the season. … The 36-point deficit in the fourth quarter was the largest of the season for Memphis. REST LIST With the Grizzlies playing their sixth game in nine days, Allen, Anderson and Clarke, all of whom started in Friday’s win over Detroit were given the night off. “Zero injury concerns whatsoever for Grayson, Kyle and BC,” Jenkins said, adding: “Just taking stock of where our team’s at. …It’s just one game. Those guys will be back in the action (Sunday against Dallas).” GAME BALL During his postgame interview, Paul was holding the game ball in recognition of passing Robertson. The ball was tracked down by Booker. “It’s really dope. We’re a team like that,” Paul said of having a younger player like Booker make sure he got the ball. “…These moments are something big. I’m grateful (Booker) got the ball for me.” UP NEXT Suns: Host Portland on Monday night. Grizzlies: At Dallas on Monday night. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Clay Bailey, The Associated Press