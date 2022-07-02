Virgin launches U.S. defence satellites from California
A Virgin Orbit rocket carrying U.S. Defense Department satellites was launched from a special Boeing 747 flying off the southern California coast on Friday night. (July 2)
SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — J.T. Poston shot a 9-under 62 on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead in the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic. Coming off a second-place tie last week in Connecticut, Poston eagled the par-5 second and had seven birdies in a bogey-free round at TPC Deere Run. “It’s, obviously, why you practice and why you work as hard as you do on your game,” Poston said. “Any time you can have those rounds where you really get it going low and mistake-free, bogey-free is a bonus. It’s why you wor
The Memphis Grizzlies are making sure All-Star point guard Ja Morant is going nowhere anytime soon. Morant agreed to a five-year supermax rookie extension Friday. Tandem, the company home to Morant's agent, Jim Tanner, congratulated the guard on the contract on social media minutes after extensions could be signed. “Memphis is my home,” Morant wrote on Twitter six minutes after midnight. This extension was merely a formality for the point guard voted the NBA's Most Improved Player in his third s
THE LONG WEEKEND IS HERE! Friends, here are some beautiful things to get you smiling as you head into a lovely long weekend. For starters, I would be remiss if I didn't mention that one of the happiest moments for me this week was watching Nazem Kadri hoist the Stanley Cup after the Colorado Avalanche beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 in the series final. I was so moved by this moment I wrote about it. There are ways in which sport advances necessary conversations in wider society and there are a
TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Two teams that skated through distinctly different paths in the playoffs will meet Wednesday in the final of the 2022 Memorial Cup. The host Saint John Sea Dogs, who went 39 days between games after losing in the first round of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs, will face the Hamilton Bulldogs, who posted a 16-3 post-season record en route to the Ontario Hockey League championship. It is the first Memorial Cup final since 2019, when the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies skate
Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss how the versatile forward will make things easier for Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Nick Nurse (among others). Full episode available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.
Purdue centre Zach Edey discusses what he has to do to get better as he readies himself for the NBA and how his role under Nick Nurse is different than in college.
Flyers prospect Ivan Fedotov has been detained by Russian authorities after suspicions of "dodging the Russian army."
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Josh Harrison and Luis Robert hit two-run homers during Chicago’s five-run fifth inning, and the White Sox pounded out 17 hits in an 11-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night. José Abreu and Yoán Moncada had RBI doubles during a five-run seventh for the White Sox, who rallied from an early three-run deficit with multi-hit games from seven batters to win for only the second time in seven games. Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani hit back-to-back homers in the thir
DENVER (AP) — Chad Kuhl crouched in a tunnel at Coors Field, sharing the moment with his parents on a FaceTime call as his phone kept buzzing with other messages of congratulations. The fact that the best start of his career came against the powerful Los Angeles Dodgers only made the night even more special. Kuhl pitched a three-hitter for his first major league shutout and the Colorado Rockies beat Los Angeles 4-0 on Monday. “We all want to win, but it’s just been one of those personal goals fo
Shane Wright was doing his best to stay in shape. He also figured it was time to branch out in the face of so much downtime. As the COVID-19 pandemic chipped away and eventually stole his entire 2020-21 season, the teenage hockey star was home in Burlington, Ont., working on his strength, speed and skating — at least as much as was allowed against the backdrop of strict health and safety restrictions. Between those long, lonely workouts sessions, Wright also picked up a hobby in the family's two
CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Wisdom hit a grand slam and a solo homer en route to a career-high six RBIs, rookie Christopher Morel had a career-high five hits and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 15-7 Thursday night. The Cubs collected 23 hits off five pitchers, tying their season high from a 21-0 rout of the Pirates on April 23. Seven of those hits came in the eighth against outfielder Max Schrock, who allowed a two-run homer to P.J. Higgins and a solo shot to Morel. “It’s contagious, in a w
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins have hired Jim Montgomery as their new coach, giving the hockey lifer another chance at an NHL head-coaching job less than three years since he lost his first one. Recently extended general manager Don Sweeney announced the hire Friday, filling one of the league's final high-profile coaching vacancies hours after the San Jose Sharks created another by firing their staff. Montgomery replaces Bruce Cassidy, who was fired after the team's loss in the first round of t
CLEVELAND (AP) — Darius Garland's rapid rise to elite NBA status is complete. Cleveland's All-Star point guard agreed Saturday to a five-year, $193 million contract extension, his agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports told the Associated Press. Garland's deal is the largest in franchise history, and locks up a player the Cavs believe can get them back among the league's top teams. The fifth overall pick in 2019, Garland has quickly developed into one of the game's best all-around guards. Last season,
Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the Lightning's legacy after their three-peat bid comes up two wins short.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Goalie Craig Anderson is putting off retirement for now, returning to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday for a one-year contract. The 41-year-old Anderson also played for Buffalo last season, going 17-12-2 and leading the team in wins despite missing a lengthy stretch with a neck injury. The Illinois native has 308 career victories, ranking fifth among American-born goalies, heading into his 20th NHL season. Citing family and health, Anderson was uncertain about his future follo
VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have hired Mike Yeo as an assistant coach and promoted Trent Cull to the same position to flesh out Bruce Boudreau's staff for the upcoming NHL season. The club also announced assistant coach Brad Shaw is leaving the organization to take an associate coach position with the Philadelphia Flyers. Jeremy Colliton will take over from Cull as head coach of the American Hockey League's Abbotsford Canucks. Yeo, 48, served as an assistant coach with the Flyers in 2020-2