After viral photo, UK BLM protester speaks out

A photo went viral over the weekend of a black man carrying a suspected far-right protester to safety during anti-racist protests in London.

The man with the protester slung on his back - has now been identified as personal trainer Patrick Hutchinson.

In an interview with the BBC on Sunday (June 14) Hutchinson said he and his friends quote "did what they had to do" and "stopped somebody from being killed."

"They created a barrier around him and I was the last one to come in, I scooped him up into like a fireman's carry and sort of marched him out with the guys around me protecting me and shielding me and protecting this guy from getting any further punishment. They were still trying to hit him as we were leaving the scene."

Reuters journalists at the scene said the man had been beaten in a skirmish with anti-racism protesters.

The photo that went viral was captured by Reuters on Saturday and shows Hutchinson carrying the injured white man near Waterloo Bridge in central London.

"I wasn't thinking, I was just thinking of you know a human being on the floor, it wasn't going to end well had we not intervened. And that was it, I had no other thoughts in my mind apart from getting him to safety."

Some people in the crowd said the assault victim was a member of the far-right.

However, Reuters was not able to identify the victim or his political leanings.

Police said they were aware of the incident and the photograph, but made no comment when Reuters asked for details about the man's identity and what occurred.

Protests have erupted across London and other cities around the world after a black man named George Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25.

In some places these protests have sparked counter-demonstrations, including some members of far-right groups.