Violence fuels growing concern over youth trauma

There is growing concern over how violence affects Baltimore City students and staff members, not just now, but in the long term. At least two Baltimore City school students have been killed so far this year, which has taken a toll on families, communities and school leadership. On Thursday, Baltimore City Public Schools CEO Sonja Santelises visited Forest Park High School, where she spoke with ninth-grade boys about the killing of a 15-year-old classmate just the day before. She recounted receiving the call about the shooting. School counselors were available to students and staff on campus, focused specifically on grief and healing.