'Violating Federal Law': Woman Berates Grocery Store Staff for Asking Her to Wear Mask

A woman was filmed arguing with staff at a North Hollywood grocery store on June 26 after they asked her to wear a mask in compliance with California State COVID-19 regulations.

In the video shot inside a Trader Joe’s store, the woman throws her shopping basket to the ground and calls the store staff “Democratic pigs” before addressing the recorder and onlookers.

“I have a breathing problem,” she says, insisting her doctor would not let her wear a mask. “So anyone harassing me to wear a mask, you guys are violating federal law.”

As of June 28, California recorded a total of 216,550 positive coronavirus cases and 5,936 deaths. Credit: Durell Giles via Storyful