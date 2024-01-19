Vince Williams Jr. sets up the nice finish

The Canadian Press

Mike McCarthy will get another chance to end a nearly three-decade stretch without a deep playoff run for the Dallas Cowboys. Owner and general manager Jerry Jones said Wednesday night McCarthy will be back for a fifth season as coach after a stunning 48-32 wild-card loss to Green Bay. The Cowboys were the first No. 7 seed to lose since the 14-team format was adopted in 2020. Dallas surged to the NFC East title in the final two weeks and had a chance for multiple home playoff games. Instead, McC