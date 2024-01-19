Vince Williams Jr. sets up the nice finish
Vince Williams Jr. sets up the nice finish, 01/18/2024
Vince Williams Jr. sets up the nice finish, 01/18/2024
Former Canadian world champion pole vaulter Shawn Barber has died. He was 29 years old. Barber died Wednesday night, his agent Paul Doyle told The Canadian Press. The specific cause of death was not disclosed, but Barber had been dealing with an ongoing illness. Canadian women's pole vaulter Alysha Newman shared several photos and a lengthy caption in an Instagram post. "I wish I could say heaven received another angel but if I'm being honest it was way too soon," she wrote. "Shawn, my teammate,
“I have never experienced such disrespect from the other teams’ players to the cheerleaders in my five years as an NFL cheerleader," she said.
Reba McEntire will sing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl. Reba will be joined by Post Malone and Andra Day, and fans have a lot to say.
Fans were divided after Jerry Jones put out a statement saying Mike McCarthy would return for his fifth season as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys.
When you care compiling the blame game list for the Cowboys failure, don’t miss CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons, Dan Quinn among others
Bills Mafia is not happy the NFL assigned Shawn Hochuli to work divisional playoff game against the Chiefs.
When I watch this Eagles offense, the lack of answers against the blitz is what I think has to be sorted out this offseason. By both the play designers and the quarterback.
With the Eagles' season over, the elder Kelce has some time on his hands, he told reporters on Wednesday
While Orchard Park, N.Y., the home of the Bills, was battered with snow throughout the week, the weather should improve for the Chiefs' playoff game.
Vaughn and Brady appeared in the first teaser for the upcoming BetMGM commercial on Thursday
Former Bears QB Jay Cutler believes they should stick with Justin Fields.
As spring training draws nearer, here are all the latest MLB rumors surrounding some of the biggest free agents and trade targets.
Predictions and picks for the NFL divisional round matchup between the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Tyreek Hill tweets that L’Jaruis Sneed jammed him into the offseason.
Mike McCarthy will get another chance to end a nearly three-decade stretch without a deep playoff run for the Dallas Cowboys. Owner and general manager Jerry Jones said Wednesday night McCarthy will be back for a fifth season as coach after a stunning 48-32 wild-card loss to Green Bay. The Cowboys were the first No. 7 seed to lose since the 14-team format was adopted in 2020. Dallas surged to the NFC East title in the final two weeks and had a chance for multiple home playoff games. Instead, McC
We'll file this under "Problems Ayton didn't have in Phoenix."
The championship era of the Toronto Raptors is officially over.Pascal Siakam, a two-time all-star and one of the last remaining ties to Toronto's 2019 NBA championship team, was dealt to the Indiana Pacers in a blockbuster trade Wednesday. The Raptors received guard Bruce Brown, forward Jordan Nwora and three first-round picks from the Pacers in return. Toronto also got guard Kira Lewis from New Orleans, with a second-round pick going from the Pacers to the Pelicans in the deal."Pascal is a cham
"I think Patrick had just made eagle and I'm just like 'Had to be him.'"
Over the last year, New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has become the focus of attention, both off and on the pitch, despite barely playing in the NFL.
NEW YORK (AP) — Brian Cashman apologized to Marcus Stroman over 2019 remarks by the Yankees general manager before New York negotiated a $37 million, two-year contract with the 32-year-old right-hander. Cashman discussed trading for Stroman with Toronto before the Blue Jays dealt the pitcher to the New York Mets in July 2019. “We were interested in Stroman but we didn’t think he would be a difference-maker,” Cashman told Yahoo Sports in 2019. “We felt he would be in our bullpen in the postseason