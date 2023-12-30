Vince Williams Jr. sends the shot away

The Canadian Press

WASHINGTON — NHL forward Reggie Savage, who played for the Quebec Nordiques and Washington Capitals, has died of cancer at the age of 53. The NHL said on its website Friday that Savage died Sunday in Florida. Montreal's Savage was a first-round pick, 15th overall, by the Capitals in 1988. He spent his major junior career in the QMJHL with the Victoria Tigres. Savage played for Canada in the 1989 world junior men's hockey championship in Anchorage, Alaska, where he ranked second on the team in sc