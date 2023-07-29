The Ville's run in The Basketball Tournament comes to an end at Freedom Hall
Ezekiel Elliott is visiting with the Patriots. It’s the visit that Elliott has had with a team since being released by the Cowboys in March.
While there's plenty of soccer to be played at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, the knockout round picture becomes clearer with each match.
Matt Chapman was none too pleased with his team’s game plan against two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani on Friday night.
One of the greatest basketball players of all time turned out to be one of the worst NBA team owners, and his failures as a boss will impact Black ownership in the future.
Investigators believe Johnson's mother-in-law fatally shot her husband and 11-year-old grandson before turning a gun on herself.
Lebron James' eldest son, 18, enjoyed dinner with his family days after suffering a cardiac arrest during a basketball workout
Angels left fielder Taylor Ward was hit in the face with a pitch and carted off the field during a 6-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.
LANGLEY, B.C. — Aaron Brown won his fifth straight men's 100-metre national title with a time of 10.08 seconds at the Canadian Track and Field Championships on Friday. Brendon Rodney finished second in the event (10.12), closely followed by fellow Olympians Bismark Boateng (10.17) and Jerome Blake (10.19). "I've had championships go down to the wire and I was used to it and it was the moment I lived for," Brown said, standing next to his son Kingsley. Six-time Olympic medallist Andre De Grasse f
Sergio Perez sustained race-ending damage in the accident.
Watch Dustin Poirier stop Michael Chandler in insane Fight of the Night war.
Michael Chandler thinks Justin Gaethje exacts his revenge against Dustin Poirier.
Vladimir Tarasenko isn't the foundational piece he once was, but he should supplement a Senators team on the rise.
The cars of Chase Elliott, Ross Chastain and Justin Haley had multiple inspection failures on Saturday at Richmond Raceway. Those cars passed inspection on the third try, but the two failures will lead to each team losing a crew member and pit-stall selection for Sunday‘s Cook Out 400 (3 p.m. ET, USA Network, MRN, SiriusXM […]
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bronny James plays piano in a video posted by his father, LeBron James, on Saturday, four days after the teenager went into cardiac arrest during a basketball workout at the University of Southern California. The 18-year-old plays a brief melody in front of his family, smiles and gets up without speaking in the video posted on his father's Instagram account. The video doesn't indicate where or when it was shot. “A man of many talents,” the Los Angeles Lakers superstar can be h
HALIFAX — Touchdown Atlantic is back, and with plenty of buzz for an expansion team in Halifax. The Toronto Argonauts and Saskatchewan Roughriders will have a sold-out crowd of more than 10,000 fans ready to welcome them at Huskies Stadium on Saturday afternoon. It's the sixth instalment of the game and second regular-season contest to be played in Nova Scotia. The stadium normally has a capacity of about 2,000 but currently has temporary pop-up space in order to host the CFL in front of as many
Graeme McDowell says he remains "very close" with Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry despite having sat on opposite sides to them in the divide in men's professional golf over the last year.
After Money in the Bank, it's time for SummerSlam 2023, including the final part of the Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar trilogy and Roman Reigns vs Jey Uso.
The fiercely ambitious League Two new boys ran out 3-1 victors against the Red Devils’ youngsters on Tuesday evening in San Diego.
Retired Heat legend Udonis Haslem reflects on career
Toronto can add in several areas before the MLB trade deadline. Here are three possible moves that would bolster the roster.