Villagers rain fire in centuries-old Indian tradition

STORY: Devotees were seen throwing burning palm fronds torches at each other as a part of the ritual which according to their beliefs, destroys evil and rids the participants of diseases.

According to locals, the tradition is marked as part of honoring three of five elements of nature - Earth, Water, and Fire. Sports are played during the eight-day festival, themed according to the elements. Water sports are played on boats in the nearby Nandini River and Earth sports are played with balls.

The participants who are parts of neighbouring villages of Attur and Kodettur hit each other with burning torches. Each participant is allowed five throws.