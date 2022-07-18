Villagers join firefighters to save Spanish village

STORY: Reuters footage showed a wheatfield ablaze and firefighters and local residents trying to stamp it out.

The wildfire in Zamora has burned 10,000 hectares (24,710 acres) and forced authorities to evacuate 14 villages around the county of Tabara, the regional government said on Monday morning.

With fires burning thousands of hectares in Galicia, Castile and Leon, Catalonia, Extremadura and Andalusia, Spain mourned the death of a firefighter that perished in Zamora on Sunday (July 17) evening.

Almost the entire country faces an extreme fire risk and the 8-day long heatwave has hampered firefighting efforts.