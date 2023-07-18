Villagers flee as wildfires burn in Switzerland

STORY: About 200 firefighters, army, police and other partners worked alongside helicopters to douse the flames in the canton of Valais throughout the afternoon and during the night.

"The fire is spreading towards Ried-Morel-Riederhorn," police said in a brief statement on Twitter at 18:30 GMT, saying they would evacuate the Ried-Morel village, near the town of Brig, which is close to the Italian border. It later added that three other villages were to be evacuated and warned of rockfalls.

Air Zermatt, which operates four of the helicopters, said efforts to extinguish the fire would continue through the night.

The area is affected by the same Mediterranean heatwave affecting southern Europe, with temperatures set to exceed 86 Fahrenheit in parts of the Valais canton this week, forecasts show.