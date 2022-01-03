Village pays former worker $600K after lawsuit
Tim Erwin, a longtime Public Works employee, said he was harassed by Village of Morrow officials who eventually fired him in 2015.
Tim Erwin, a longtime Public Works employee, said he was harassed by Village of Morrow officials who eventually fired him in 2015.
Scottie Barnes has had success as a starter, but would a sixth man role be better for the Raptors overall?
"This was about me personally being ready to have a team and wanting to have a team."
Toronto Maple Leafs star centre Auston Matthews was held out of Monday's practice after testing positive for COVID-19.
In the Federal Prospects Hockey League, a low-level professional league in the States, two opposing netminders dropped their gloves in the middle of a line brawl.
The NHL's commissioner stated that he's pursued the idea of having hockey added to the Summer Games.
What do each team's Super Bowl odds tell us about their realistic chances?
AB reportedly thought he was too injured to re-enter the game when Bruce Arians told him to.
Pascal Siakam has been a monster on the glass lately.
Irving missed the first 35 games of the season due to his decision to remain unvaccinated against COVID-19.
Here are the top players to add in fantasy hockey in Week 12.
With a clean bill of health, Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes joined his team’s top players against the Knicks and didn’t hide how proud he was of the way they played together. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
If your fantasy football championship game is in Week 18, Andy Behrens has six players to consider adding to help your title chances.
Neil Parker provides his insights for the single-game Yahoo contest Monday between the Rangers and Oilers.
Joel Embiid and the Sixers go up against the Christian Wood-less Rockets on Monday night.
Chad Davis thought his Titans-themed wedding band was lost for good until his desperate Tweet sparked a late-night search.
The ends had already justified the means one year ago, when Brown helped Arians and Brady win another Super Bowl. This season was the result of greed, even through the vaccination embarrassment.
The league had to move 21 games total to make the schedule work.
Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Pete Thamel, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde discuss Kirk Herbstreit and Desmond Howard’s comments on ESPN’s College GameDay about players who opted out of bowl games to focus on the NFL Draft.
The NBA has rescheduled all 11 games that were postponed in December for virus-related reasons and either shifted the times or dates of 10 other games to help accommodate those changes. Toronto had six games affected, Chicago had five and Brooklyn had four. In all, 18 of the league’s 30 teams had at least one game date changed by the postponements or future adjustments, all of which were revealed Monday. There are now seven teams that have at least one stint of playing four games in five nights:
BERLIN — Pedri González and Ferran Torres joined Barcelona’s list of players with COVID-19 on Monday, while German clubs’ preparations for the Bundesliga’s resumption after the winter break are being hampered by infections. Torres tested positive hours after his official presentation in front of several thousand fans at Camp Nou following his transfer from Manchester City. Barcelona said the forward and Pedri “are in good health” and isolating at home. Pedri was hoping to return to the field soo