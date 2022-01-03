Village pays former worker $600K after lawsuit

The Canadian Press

The NBA has rescheduled all 11 games that were postponed in December for virus-related reasons and either shifted the times or dates of 10 other games to help accommodate those changes. Toronto had six games affected, Chicago had five and Brooklyn had four. In all, 18 of the league’s 30 teams had at least one game date changed by the postponements or future adjustments, all of which were revealed Monday. There are now seven teams that have at least one stint of playing four games in five nights: