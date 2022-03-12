Village destroyed after Russian air raid

STORY: The village of Byshiv on the outskirts of Kyiv was destroyed by a Russian air raid, as Russia's advance on the Ukrainian capital continues.

The village was covered in rubble and an impact crater could be seen.

Building windows were shattered, bricks were all over the ground and vehicles destroyed.

A man named Vasili told Reuters, "One missile hit from that side. That is our recreation centre. And then after five days the was a strike from the sky. Three air bombs strikes. Two of them didn’t explode. Here and here. One explode again in our recreation centre."