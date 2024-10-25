Vikings vs. Rams highlights Week 8
Watch highlights from the Week 8 matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and the Los Angeles Rams during the 2024 NFL season.
Watch highlights from the Week 8 matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and the Los Angeles Rams during the 2024 NFL season.
The Rams, with Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua back, looked like a new team. The Vikings have to wonder what their next step is too.
How did the refs miss this?
The Rams and Vikings will square off on Thursday Night Football in Week 8. Let's examine some major fantasy football storylines.
The Rams have been shorthanded on offense most of the season.
Would the Rams really pull the plug on the Stafford era with another loss? A lot of factors point to a trade making sense.
The NFC North heavyweights are all in action in the early window.
Montgomery needed the help of two trainers as he limped off the field in the first quarter.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 7.
Akers returns to Minnesota after playing six games with the Vikings last season.
Which team has the No. 1 spot after five weeks of the NFL season?
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 7 defense rankings.
Here's a look at Week 6 of the NFL season from a betting perspective.
The NFL is headed across the pond. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Jets vs. Vikings in London.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 6 PPR running back rankings.
The Vikings are one of just two remaining unbeaten teams in the NFL
The Chiefs are the lone unbeaten team remaining in the AFC.
The Vikings have the most impressive resume in the NFL this season.
Minnesota broke up a late Jets rally with a third interception on Aaron Rodgers to stay undefeated.
Beware of these players with fantasy football bust potential in Week 6!
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 5 half-PPR flex rankings.