Viking Cruises | Morning Blend

The Canadian Press

Canada's restaurant industry is bracing for the biggest jump in the country's alcohol excise duty in more than 40 years, spurring warnings the tax hike could force some bars and restaurants out of business. "Any increase at this very vulnerable time for our industry is just another blow while we're down," said Brenda O’Reilly, the owner of multiple restaurants and a brewery in St. John's, N.L. "It's like death by a thousand cuts." Bar and eatery operators across Canada have endured lockdowns, la