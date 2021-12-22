Vigil held to remember missing Cal City boys

The Canadian Press

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The longest play of the game for the Seattle Seahawks had a bit of luck involved, with Russell Wilson intending for the pass that ended up in Gerald Everett’s hands for a 34-yard catch to go elsewhere. “Yeah, I got my arm hit right when I threw it,” Wilson said. “That was actually going to (DK) Metcalf, and they kind of chopped my elbow right when I threw it.” It was one of the few breaks that went Seattle’s way in a frustrating 20-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Tues