Vigil Held in London, Ontario, for Muslim Family Killed in Truck Attack

A vigil was held in London, Ontario, on Tuesday, June 8, for a family who were targeted and killed in an anti-Muslim attack on Sunday.

The victims – two parents, two children and a grandmother – were out walking when they were struck by a truck at an intersection in London on June 6. The sole survivor was a 9-year-old boy, who remains hospitalized.

Police said the attack was an “intentional act” and that the victims were targeted because of their Islamic faith. They said there was evidence that this was a “planned, premeditated act, motivated by hate.”

Video shared by @sarsa72 on Twitter, shows the source walking through a large crowd of people who had gathered outside the mosque for the vigil.

Nathaniel Veltman, 20, of London, has been charged with four counts of first degree murder and one count of attempt murder. Credit: @sarsa72 via Storyful