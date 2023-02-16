Vigil Held in Clawson, Michigan, for Victim of MSU Shooting

People gathered in Clawson, Michigan, on Wednesday, February 15, to mourn Alexandria Verner, who was killed in a shooting at Michigan State University (MSU) on Monday.

Footage by Brendan Gutenschwager shows people lighting candles at the football pitch at Clawson City Park. According to local reports, Wednesday’s vigil was the second of three vigils to be held in Clawson for Verner.

Verner was one of three students killed in Monday’s shooting at MSU and was from Clawson, according to reports.

Earlier on Wednesday, demonstrators staged a “peaceful sit-down” at the Michigan State Capitol in protest of the “injustice” of the students’ deaths, according to the organizers.

Five other victims remained in critical condition in hospital, police said on Tuesday. Credit: Brendan Gutenschwager via Storyful