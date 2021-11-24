Vigil Held for Ahmaud Arbery Outside Georgia Courthouse as Jury Begins Deliberations

A vigil was held for Ahmaud Arbery outside a courthouse in Brunswick, Georgia, on November 23, as the jury in the trial of three men accused of killing him deliberated inside.

Video by Brian Randolph shows people gathered outside Glynn County courthouse with balloons, singing and praying.

The three men accused – Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan – each face charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit a felony in the killing of Arbery, who was shot and killed while jogging in a Brunswick neighborhood last year.

The jurors deliberated for about six hours on Tuesday without reaching a verdict. They will resume on Wednesday morning. Credit: Brian Randolph via Storyful