Viewers call out returning 'AGT' contestant for 'lying' about why he dropped out

The semi finals kicked off on 'America's Got Talent' Tuesday night and brought back two acts as "wildcards," which gives them a second chance at making it to the finals. Each judge had the power to choose one wildcard act, and Sofia Vergara chose to bring back 17-year-old football player-turned-singer, Thomas Day, who unexpectedly dropped out of the competition during the quarterfinals.

While Day's performance of a Billie Eilish hit wasn't bad, viewers were just mad about Day getting a second chance. In fact, some thought since he withdrew from the competition, it was "extremely unfair to those who actually deserve the wildcard spot." Others called out Day for lying about the real reason he dropped out.

Day previously revealed on Cameo that he quit the show due to his aspiring football career. However, on Tuesday, Day claimed he had to leave AGT due to him and his mother testing positive for COVID-19.

Regardless of whether it was due to his aspiring football career, or covid 19, judge Heidi Klum seemed to allude to Day that he wasn't the strongest singer in the competition.

"First of all, I'm happy that you're better now, going through that must have been a nightmare. I'm so happy that you're here, I'm so happy you had this chance for America to hear you, for us to hear you again. I think you did really well but, it's going to be so tough, because the competition is really tough tonight, especially with the singers. So I wish you good luck but, you did a really good job just now," Klum told Day.