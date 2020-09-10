Viewers call out 'AGT' for being 'mean' and 'so harsh' to contestants on live television

On 'America's Got Talent' Wednesday night, Terry Crews or, more accurately, the AGT producers, pulled a mean-spirited stunt on two acts, crushing the dreams of the Spyros Bros and Dance Town Family on live television in a way that viewers thought was "kind of a mean move."

"It's time to reveal this year's first finalist. This is where it gets real. Good luck to all of you," said Crews before asking Spyros Bros to step forward. Dance Town Family was live over Zoom from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Crews then stated, "The finals are in two weeks and we have two acts for one spot. America has voted. The first act going into the finals is – none of you. I am so sorry." Ouch!

Traditionally, one of the acts Terry calls to step forward moves on in the competition. So, when the host threw everyone off by saying "None of you," it was a little surprising. One viewer tweeted: "That was so harsh, Terry."

While it wasn't good news for Spyros Bros or Dance Town Family, five other acts are one step closer to their dream as they head to the finals – country duo Broken Roots, spoken-word artist Brandon Leake, 11-year-old singer Roberta Battaglia, the 59-year-old singer with a second chance at life, Archie Williams, and aerialist Alan Silva, who won the "Live Dunkin Save."