'The View' welcomes Meghan McCain's baby girl

On Tuesday on "The View," Whoopi Goldberg and Co. congratulated their co-host Meghan McCain on her new baby girl, Liberty Sage.

McCain and her husband Ben Domenech welcomed their first child on Monday.

Meghan McCain responded to the outpouring of congrats on social media, tweeting that her and Ben are “feeling indescribably blessed” and adding that baby Liberty Sage will be watching her first presidential debate Tuesday night.

McCain’s mother, Cindy McCain, also chimed in and mentioned her late husband, Senator John McCain. Cindy tweeted: “I’m so pleased to announce the birth of my third grandchild, Liberty Sage. A darling baby girl! I know John is looking down!”