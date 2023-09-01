Some view sheriff's deputies' traffic stops in Cleveland as overenforcement

CBC

Christine Padaric has lived through a pain no parent would ever expect.On April 12, 2013, her 17-year-old son Austin died of an overdose. He was at the house of a local drug dealer playing video games when someone encouraged him to snort morphine tablets. He started to show signs of an overdose, but no one called paramedics and he died.Quin Kurtz, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Austin's death in 2015, was sentenced to two years less a day in jail and three years of probation.Less than 10