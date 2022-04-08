Vietnam automaker VinFast files for U.S. IPO

STORY: The Vietnamese carmaker VinFast says its holding company has filed to go public in the United States

- as it plans to spend 4 billion dollars on its first American factory complex – in North Carolina.

VinFast became Vietnam's first fully fledged car maker in 2019. And now its betting big on the United States where it hopes to compete with legacy automakers as well as start-ups with electric SUVs.

It also hopes to let drivers lease their batteries rather than buy them for a monthly fee, a model being used across the industry that can lower the starting price of cars.

VinFast says prices for its VF8 SUV start at 41 thousand dollars in the U.S., versus about 63 thousand dollars for a Tesla SUV.

A source familiar with the matter said VinFast would probably look to raise about $2 billion U.S. dollars from a listing. However the company said the size and price range of an IPO had not been determined.

VinFast CEO Le Thi Thu Thuy spoke to reporters on Thursday:

“We still, we still have so many options to look at. So it’s not definite that we are going to do (an) IPO still considering a lot of options, so is one of the options.”

She said the IPO was planned for the second half of this year as one option to fund a plant planned in North Carolina and U.S. expansion.

The company plans to transition to all-electric vehicle production in late 2022. Outside North America, VinFast is looking for a plant in Germany, it said in January.