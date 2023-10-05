Videos show Typhoon Koinu lashing south Taiwan

STORY: Koinu, which means "puppy" in Japanese, made landfall on Taiwan's Hengchun peninsula as a category four typhoon - indicating winds of up to 156mph (252kph) early Thursday.

Authorities reported at least one death and over 300 injured as of mid-afternoon.

Most cities and counties in Taiwan declared a day off work and school on Thursday, though the capital Taipei in the north, home to the stock and financial markets, was not affected and remained operating as normal.

Dozens of international flights were also cancelled, the transport ministry said, but the high speed rail connecting northern and southern Taiwan was unaffected.