Videos show damage after woman drives into Auburn Dollar Tree; dog jumped off lap, CHP says

Reuters

U.S. consumer spending appears to have increased solidly in April, with households boosting purchases at online retailers as well as spending more at restaurants and bars, signs of resilience in the face of growing headwinds to the economy. Most economists expect consumer spending will support the economy despite rising risks of a recession as the cumulative and delayed effects of the Federal Reserve's fastest monetary policy tightening campaign since the 1980s start to broaden out. "Today's report should help reassure markets that consumer spending is not about to contract and will instead support at least modest continued economic growth," said Andrew Hollenhorst, chief U.S. economist at Citigroup in New York.