Videocast: Winter Storm Warning

The competition has made the prospect of tanking a little less guilt-inducing, but Toronto shouldn’t look to replicate last year’s lottery outcome.
Let's run this one back in the playoffs.
Josh Allen made some mistakes with his arm, but made up for them with his legs.
Lionel Messi is in his hometown of Argentina.
Antonio Brown's departure leaves a big hole for Tampa Bay.
Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews, Golden Knights wing Max Pacioretty and Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for December.
Bruce Arians told reporters that Brown was off the team after Sunday's game.
Seals-Jones barreled into a cameraman and another sideline staffer before landing on his back by a sideline wall.
Kevin Porter Jr. reportedly threw something in the locker room before leaving the Toyota Center on Saturday, and Christian Wood refused to enter the game in the second half.
Rams defenders were infighting less than five minutes into Sunday's game.
Justin Holl and Ilya Mikheyev scored shorthanded on the same penalty kill for their first goals of the season Saturday as the Toronto Maple Leafs thumped the Ottawa Senators.
Amid COVID outbreaks, attendance restrictions and game postponements, the NHL needed a win. And the Winter Classic delivered just that.
Members of the team were accused of not wearing masks, smoking and listening to rock music on full blast.
"Your instincts were right and that mole on the back of my neck was a malignant melanoma and thanks to your persistence and the quick work of our doctors, it is now gone."
Raptors fans haven't heard much from or about Dragic since he stepped away in November. Now, he's once again in the spotlight.
That's one wild fake punt.
Jalen Hurts got a close look at some Eagles fans in Washington, thanks to a collapsing rail that fortunately didn't result in any injuries.
WINTERBERG, Germany — Canada's young luge team raced to fifth place in the relay at a World Cup on Sunday. Trinity Ellis, a 19-year-old from Pemberton, B.C., Reid Watts, a 23-year-old from Whistler, B.C., and Calgarians Devin Wardrope (19) and Cole Zajanski (20) had a combined time of two minutes 25.587 seconds. "We are happy with the result even though our run wasn't the best," said Wardrope. "Getting the experience of racing the relay now is going to be so beneficial for us in our future slidi
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Jalen Hurts scrambled out of trouble to avoid a handful of sacks and ran the ball when needed with Miles Sanders out. He even needed to make an evasive maneuver after Philadelphia’s game at Washington was over. Hurts ran six times for 45 yards and narrowly escaped a railing collapse walking to the tunnel after the Eagles held on to win 20-16 Sunday and put themselves on the verge of clinching a playoff spot. Fans waiting for Hurts fell onto the field after a railing in the c
CINCINNATI (AP) — Evan McPherson kicked a 20-yard field goal as time ran out, and the Cincinnati Bengals earned their first AFC North title and postseason appearance in six years with a wild 34-31 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Rookie Ja'Marr Chase had a franchise-record 266 yards receiving and three touchdowns on 11 catches, Joe Burrow threw for 466 yards and four scores while outdueling Patrick Mahomes, and the Bengals rallied from three 14-point deficits against the AFC West champ