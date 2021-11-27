Videocast: Quiet Pattern Ahead

The Canadian Press

LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — The last Canadian skier to win a World Cup race in Lake Louise, Alta., said farewell to a course Saturday that produced both triumph and heartbreak for him. Manuel Osborne-Paradis wore rodeo chaps over his jeans for his fun "retirement run" that the world governing body of skiing grants to ski racing's stars on their home courses a few minutes before a race. The 37-year-old from North Vancouver, B.C., retired last year, but the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the 2020 edition of