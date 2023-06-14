Video: Young bears traverse backyards, fences in Placer County neighborhood

Anyone who lives in the Sierra knows they live in bear country, and in the Kings Beach area of Placer County near the Nevada state line, one person with a drone caught three of the mammals living their best lives. KCRA 3 viewer Dan Weider captured almost 10 minutes worth of drone footage, showing three young bears letting their curiosity run free as they play from backyard to backyard, traversing along the edges of fences to go to their next playground.