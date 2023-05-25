Video: Woman rescued from river in Amador County

Crews rescued a woman who was stuck in a river in Amador County on Thursday. The situation happened at Vaught's Beach off Electra Road, the sheriff’s office said. A 50-year-old woman on a paddleboard without a lifejacket was reported to have fallen into the water and was stuck in the middle of the North Fork Mokelumne River. Video from LiveCopter 3 showed crews walking a woman, who was wrapped in a towel, away from the river. More here: https://www.kcra.com/article/water-rescue-underway-in-amador-county-sheriffs-office-says/44008150