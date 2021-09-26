Video: Weekend Forecast (9-25-2021)

There may be a stray shower in spots early Sunday morning, otherwise expect a mix of sun and some clouds to finish out the weekend. Temperatures will be in the 60s. Clouds will thicken up on Sunday night, with showers likely on Monday. Highs will be in the low-to-mid 60s to start the new week. We'll begin to clear out again on Tuesday, with an extended stretch of dry weather expected into next weekend. It'll be cooler than normal for most of next week, with highs struggling to reach 60 degrees at times. The cooler weather will really help to brighten the colors across the region, with many of the higher elevations expected to hit their fall foliage peak as we get into next weekend.