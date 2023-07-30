Video: New Weather Pattern Begins
A disturbance just east of Jacksonville will bring rain to Florida.
A fresh batch of thunderstorms will push through southern Ontario through the overnight hours Friday into Saturday morning
CROWSNEST PASS, Alta. — Mounties say two Alberta hikers have been found dead at the bottom of a ridge at Mount Coulthard, a summit in the Rocky Mountains. RCMP were informed Wednesday night that the two hikers who were making their way along the North York Creek Plane Crash Trail, outside Coleman, Alta., had not returned when planned. Officers and search and rescue teams began looking for the two men by ground and air. The hikers’ bodies were found the next evening. The men, who were 34 and 35,
In the sweltering summer heat, nobody tries to cool off by jumping into a hot tub. In parts of Florida, however, that’s what the ocean has felt like. Earlier this week, sea surface temperatures reached as high as 101.2 degrees Fahrenheit (38.4 degrees Celsius) around the state’s southern tip in Manatee Bay, according to the National Weather Service — although scientists said the context for Monday’s reading is complicated. “It was like there was no difference between humidity of the air and goin
From pushing their bodies to the limit in extreme heat despite warnings to defacing national monuments, tourists appear to be out of control.
OTTAWA — Power was restored to thousands of Hydro Ottawa customers by Saturday evening after the National Capital Region was hit by a series of severe thunderstorms. The utility initially reported about 4,600 customers were without power in Canada's capital after pounding rain, lightning strikes and hail hit the city on Friday afternoon. By Saturday evening, fewer than 400 customers remained without power. Hydro Ottawa says due to the extent of the damage from downed power lines and trees, it ma
Power was briefly out for thousands of residents downtown and Walkerville after a brief but strong thunderstorm hit Windsor and Essex County. And another thunderstorm may be in the forecast for Friday evening. Enwin reported that as many as 7,000 people were without power for a brief stretch Friday afternoon. Even as power was restored and the storm cleaned, Environment Canada issued a thunderstorm watch for Friday evening. A car parked in a puddle on Crawford Avenue after a brief but heavy thun
MONTREAL — A major water main break in northeastern Montreal on Friday forced evacuations, damaged roads and submerged vehicles. The city said it ordered the evacuation of 18 buildings and cut power to the area as a precaution. No one was injured, and Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said the priority was to have power and water restored as soon as possible to the affected sector of the city's Villeray-St-Michel-Park-Extension borough. City officials said a 36-inch drinking water pipe burst around
A black bear in Alaska found an unconventionally cozy place to get some shut-eye.
Emergency officials are working to repair a water main break that has caused major flooding in Montreal's Saint-Michel neighbourhood Friday morning and left several vehicles and basements submerged in water. Police and firefighters have closed off a large section of the area — from Jean-Talon Street to Bélanger Street and between 15th and 20th avenues — where water continues to flow.Videos taken from the area show deep and rushing water filling the streets and multiple vehicles partially submerg
Weather experts warn of "dangerously hot conditions" over the weekend for millions of Americans.
Dirk Heinrich/AP PhotoTwenty cheetahs were shipped to India from Southern Africa in a historic intercontinental translocation designed to restore the big cats to the country for the first time in 70 years. The first delivery was timed to coincide with the Indian prime minister’s birthday last year. Amid huge fanfare leading up to the big day, enormous billboards across major cities in the country advertised this achievement of Narendra Modi and his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.Cheetahs—the agil
Severe thunderstorms hit parts of Ontario and Quebec on Friday, leading to reports of very large hail and wind damage throughout the region
Humpback whales in Brazil were decimated by mass killings in the 1980s. After legal protections were introduced, they've repopulated.
Dangerously high temperatures are expected to linger this weekend for Southern California's valleys, mountains and deserts, but cooling is finally on the horizon.
Scientists with the CSULB Shark Lab have observed more juvenile white sharks than ever before at SoCal beaches, yet there hasn't been an increase in shark bites.
Experts say a shortage driven by climate change has seen the price of the staple surge 300%, making it more expensive than even gas.
Severe T-Storm Watch west of the metro Saturday morning
The persistent heat wave covering much of the Southwest has expanded to the Midwest and Northeast, where some can expect the hottest days of 2023.