Video: Watching Memorial Day Weekend Closely (5-21-23)
Matt has more on what we know about the holiday weekend forecast.
Matt has more on what we know about the holiday weekend forecast.
There’s relief in the forecast for the hundreds of firefighters trying to extinguish the flames in Northern Alberta. Rain and cooler temperatures are expected in the days to come. It’s been a tense few days in Fox Creek Alta., Northwest of Edmonton, where a wildfire has finally reached the town’s defences. Blake Lough reports.
People with long guns were seen getting out of a grey van and shooting at the participants at a gas station
Gina Bisignano became famous for participating in the Capitol riot clad in a Louis Vuitton sweater and Chanel boots, but her insurrection story reveals a deeper truth
Mexican prosecutors announced Saturday night that they are withdrawing a case against a woman who was sentenced to six years in prison for killing a man as he raped and attacked her. In a ruling last week that touched off a public outcry, a court in Mexico State said that while it agreed 23-year-old Roxana Ruiz was raped in 2021, it found her guilty of homicide with “excessive use of legitimate defense.” It also ordered Ruiz to pay more than $16,000 in reparations to the family of her attacker.
"CNN, y’all trippin’ now," said Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) after anchor Erin Burnett asked if he had "regrets" over heckling the Republican.
Millions of people get phone calls from scammers and wonder who is at the other end.
17-year-old Josh Alexander speaks out after he was suspended from his Canadian Catholic school and later detained for handing out free Bibles at a protest.
Diamond and her sister Tionda left a note for their mother in 2001 and were never seen again
Madeline Pantoja, aged 20, was reported missing on 11 May
The 2-year-old was left unattended in a vehicle for 14 hours, according to police.
Phoenix police said they found the student with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and additional ammunition in his backpack and lunch box.
Advocates are blasting the City of Barrie for approving a slew of policies that, if put in place, could outlaw giving food or money to people in the city who are experiencing homelessness. In a city council meeting Wednesday, councillors approved a range of policies that staff can consider and use to address rising homelessness, including changes to city bylaws that will prohibit the use and distribution of tents and tarps on public land, and giving out food and groceries without a permit. Staff
Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes will begin her 11 year prison sentence at a Federal Prison camp in Texas starting May 30.
Teenage girls heard what they thought was crying coming from the woods near their house, leading to the infant’s discovery in 2019, according to officials.
Nebraska passed the Let Them Grow Act on Friday, which bans "gender altering" surgery for anyone under 19-years-old and bans abortion after 12 weeks.
Darnell Fulton, 39, was sentenced Friday to 35 years in prison for crimes including conspiracy to commit forced labor, the Department of Justice said.
American Civil Liberties Union says judge’s endorsement of ‘explicit discrimination’ is ‘deeply disappointing and concerning’
More than a hundred Oxford students have declared that those at the university who wish to silence free speech “do not speak for us” amid a row over a talk by a prominent feminist.
MONTREAL — Quebec provincial police have arrested two people after an alleged road rage incident in the Montreal suburb of St-Eustache, Que., that left two others seriously injured Sunday morning. Police said they believe the 26-year-old driver of a sport utility vehicle intentionally struck a three-wheeled motorcycle, injuring two riders. The man was arrested for dangerous driving causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon, Sgt. Eric Cadotte said Sunday, adding the vehicle was being consider
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The NAACP over the weekend issued a travel advisory for Florida, joining two other civil rights groups in warning potential tourists that recent laws and policies championed by Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida lawmakers are “openly hostile toward African Americans, people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals.” The NAACP, long an advocate for Black Americans, joined the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), a Latino civil rights organization, and Equality Florida, a gay r