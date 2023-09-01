Video: Warmer weather over holiday weekend
Meteorologist Jacqueline Thomas says warm weather is expected over the holiday weekend.
Another system moving off Africa could form next week, forecasters say.
GOLD BRIDGE, B.C. — About 160 firefighters battling a blaze in the British Columbia Interior have had to pull out of their camp after they were subjected to what the BC Wildfire Service calls "persistent bear activity." The wildfire service says the bears threatened the safety of staff "within and around" the camp near Gold Bridge, about 100 kilometres west of Lillooet, prompting the decision to quit the camp Wednesday evening. It says conservation officers are "assessing and advising" on plans
A few lucky communities in Eastern Canada saw their first snow of the season on the final day of August
As many are getting back into their fall routines, a pattern shake-up will usher in summer heat and high humidity during the first couple of days of September.
The Labour Day weekend is nearly upon us, and that means the end of summer is just around the corner. Here's what you can expect weather-wise across the country for the season's final holiday weekend
VANCOUVER — British Columbia is extending its provincial state of emergency over devastating wildfires that are burning across the province while warning that drought conditions could last into 2024. Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma said the extension of the state of emergency until Sept. 14 is needed in case additional extraordinary orders are required to respond to the more than 400 fires. “I'd like to stress one more time that we are still in peak wildfire season. The rain that we expe
According to a study, for the first time, scientists can measure the impact that greenhouse gas emissions have on polar bear cub survival.
"This strategy is literally, just actively hurl ourselves into the fire," MSNBC host says The post Chris Hayes Slams ‘Deranged’ GOP Climate Policy: ‘Let a Thousand Hurricanes Bloom’ (Video) appeared first on TheWrap.
West Kelowna resident Heather MacKay watched her home burn via an interior security camera about two weeks ago as the property was engulfed by wildfire. She said she saw the smoke spread and "could hear the flames popping". MacKay said it was a devastating moment. But she's now feeling hopeful that the wildfire she likened to an "apocalypse" may be coming to an end. Two of the three fires making up the Grouse wildfire complex that destroyed almost 200 homes around Lake Okanagan in the B.C. Inter
YELLOWKNIFE — Fire activity along a key Northwest Territories highway is expected to kick up in the coming days, while Mounties say they'll stop a potentially large group from trying to re-enter when an evacuation order is still in effect. The territorial government says Highway 1, which links up with Alberta, is open to essential travel but could close without warning due to poor visibility. It's expected the highway will close to all traffic between Friday and Sunday due to high winds, meaning
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An energy infrastructure project bigger than the Hoover Dam is how Hunter Armistead describes the $10 billion venture his company will be overseeing during the next three years. As the chief executive of one of the world's largest wind and solar development companies, Armistead said breaking ground on Pattern Energy's SunZia transmission line marks a major milestone as the United States looks to make good on promises to address climate change and bolster the nation's alr
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese state media report at least 121 passenger trains are suspending service in anticipation of the arrival of Typhoon Saola. People in areas of southern China were warned to stay away from the coastline and several cities delayed the start of the school year. The suspensions on key lines running from north to south as well as on regional networks will begin Thursday and continue through Sept. 6, state broadcaster CCTV reported. China’s National Meteorological Center said Saola
Here’s the latest on Post Tropical Cyclone Idalia
Hurricane Idalia rapidly intensified before striking Florida — a phenomenon that’s become alarmingly common as the planet warms.
A photo of a stargazer fish is one of several highly commended in Wildlife Photographer of the Year.