Video: Warmer Sunday ahead

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
The sports world sent out heartfelt tributes on the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
Cristiano Ronaldo reminded Manchester United fans that he still has skills.
The Blue Jays' roster looks a lot different from the start of the season. Here are the surging club's most notable mid-season moves.
Jordan Mailata picked his position because he watched the film "The Blind Side."
Only two men and three women have accomplished a calendar-year Grand Slam in history.
The Edmonton Oilers signed forward Cooper Marody to a US$750,000, one-year contract extension on Saturday.
Novak Djokovic will only have to get past Daniil Medvedev to accomplish something not seen in men's tennis since 1969.
Leylah Fernandez's father and coach, Jorge, got emotional when describing how special it is to represent Canada on a stage as grand as the US Open.
The Texans are set to pay Deshaun Watson $10 million to ride the bench.
Felix Auger-Aliassime's dream of playing in a US Open men's final will have to wait another year.
The Toronto Raptors are indeed coming home — finally.
The boy reportedly told his mother, "The bodybuilder saved me."
Hyun-Jin Ryu has got the entire Blue Jays roster hooked on Korean fried chicken, so naturally the squad went to town after feasting on the Yankees.
Role and ice time were cited as the primary reasons for pursuing a change of scenery ahead of a contract season.
First Penny Oleksiak, now Leylah Annie Fernandez. Why are some teachers trying to crush young, aspiring athletes' dreams in this country?
The Calgary Flames have bolstered their blue line, signing defencemen Erik Gudbranson and Micheal Stone to one-year deals.
In a remarkably short span, the Blue Jays have gone from a team on the outer fringe of the playoff race to one of its top contenders.
Marc Gasol reportedly wants to stay in Spain with his family.
The Dodgers right-hander is done for the season.
Breaking down six games with similar spreads.