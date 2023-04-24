Video: Unsettled weather continues in New Hampshire
Meteorologist Mike Haddad says unsettled weather will continue into Thursday.
The earthquake, a preliminary magnitude 3.6, struck near the eastern tip of Lake Ontario on Sunday afternoon.
Look up! The Northern Lights may put on a show to cap off the weekend.
Despite being sprayed with bear spray and repeatedly punched, the bear refused to let go of the dog, officials said.
A new furry family has moved into the School Draw neighbourhood of Yellowknife. They're loud, messy and have issues with personal space — but their neighbours don't seem to mind. Local resident Lana de Bastiani was taking her dog for a walk last week when she discovered a fox and its newborn kits had taken up residence under her neighbour's deck. "My dog Nick was just staring so vigorously at this one area of the fence, and [I] realized that there were little cute pups sticking out," she said. "
Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So, if you've opened your electric bill...
Many hikers in southern Alberta head to the trails in the spring equipped with bear spray, singing or saying hey bear, whoa bear, to warn the animal they're around the corner. Elders and knowledge keepers from Stoney Nakoda Nations have their own approach, and lessons to share, when it comes to coexisting. Over the weekend, a panel of speakers shared traditional knowledge passed down for generations and explained to a Canmore, Alta., audience just how important it is to respect bears in their ha
Some of the Midwest's worst river flooding in over 20 years could happen this week as snow from a near-record snowpack melts.
As the Prairies wait for the latest round of snow from a powerful storm system to melt, other parts of Canada bid farewell to the white stuff a long time ago. But what is left behind can be more of a pain than the snow itself. At Regina's snow storage facility, for instance, nearly 24,000 loads of snow are brought to the open plot of land in the city's northeast each winter. What once were tall, white mountains have now become shrinking piles that look more like dirt. According to Shelley Wellma
A moderate geomagnetic storm expected to hit Earth Sunday could mean millions of Americans will have a chance to see the northern lights.
If the spring continues to be wet, it's conceivable we will be within 50 cm of the all-time Lake Ontario water levels by June
After a rather cool start to spring in B.C., the season will finally warm up in the South Coast soon, bringing 20-degree temperatures with it, but it could come with a cost
Godzilla, the 4-foot-long alligator pulled from Brooklyn's Prospect Park Lake in February, died on April 16, despite extensive treatment at the Bronx Zoo
The northern and southern lights are expected to make another appearance tonight after stunning sky gazers across the planet over the weekend.
Two condemned homes in Draper, Utah, collapsed after the ground they were built on destabilized and slid into a canyon, causing nearby trails to close and neighboring properties to be evacuated, city officials said.Footage recorded by Jason Middaugh on April 22 shows the destroyed homes and extensive damage in the area due to the sliding soil.Draper officials said that both homes were evacuated back in October “due to dangerous conditions.”On Sunday, officials said two trails would remain closed while they monitor the situation, and that two additional residences, “the homes on each side of the properties that slid,” were evacuated after evaluating the remaining properties in the area.The Draper City Police Department issued a public safety alert warning that those who trespass on either the trails or condemned property “may be subject to citation,” as they ask “everyone to stay out of the area due to safety concerns.”Officials said the homes collapsed due to “earth shifting that resulted in sliding and breaks in the homes’ foundations.” Local media said that Utah’s record-setting season for snowpack worsened ground stability across the Wasatch Foothills as the snow continued to melt. Credit: Jason Middaugh via Storyful
More whales in the waters off New York and New Jersey may be contributing to an increase in whale deaths in the area. The animals are there to eat.
It's a sunny day in British Columbia's Okanagan, and Tony Stewart is surveying the Quail's Gate vineyard. Stewart, the CEO of the family-run business, says the vines are still dormant at this time of year, but in a few weeks, buds will begin to form. "We had a little bit of a tough winter, and so the vineyards got some very cold weather, and we're worried about the outcome. "But things are starting to move, and we're hoping there's less damage out there than maybe we first thought." Sustainable
MONTREAL — Rainfall warnings had been lifted across southern Quebec by Monday afternoon as the province's Public Security Department reported no major flooding. Environment Canada initially said some areas could receive more than 50 millimetres of rain by Tuesday, however by early Monday it had lowered the amount to 10 to 15 mm for most regions. Quebec's Public Safety Department said "medium" flooding was reported at monitoring stations in the Lanaudière region and the neighbouring Laurentian re
Lynn Oliphant, 80, tries to reduce his ecological footprint as much as he can. He wants the Saskatchewan government to start doing the same. Oliphant is one of seven Saskatchewan residents — aged 15 to 80 — working with Climate Justice Saskatoon to take the province to court over its role in climate change. The group filed an application to the Court of King's Bench on March 31 claiming that government action to expand gas-fired electricity generation violates Section 7 of the Charter and Rights
A proposed 607-hectare solar farm is not coming to southern Alberta after provincial officials determined it could cause an increase in bird deaths at Frank Lake, an internationally-recognized bird habitat. In a decision last week, the Alberta Utilities Commission (AUC) denied plans for the Foothills Solar Project, which would have consisted of a massive solar farm near High River, Alta., capable of generating up to 150 megawatts of power. While the solar farm would potentially reduce greenhouse
MONTREAL — Municipalities across southern Quebec were bracing for possible spring flooding as a broad swath of the province remained under rainfall warnings on Sunday afternoon. Environment Canada issued warnings for several areas in the south and centre of the province, including the Montreal, Laurentians, Eastern Townships and Quebec City regions. The agency warned heavy rain could cause flash flooding and ponding on roads. "Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible," the alerts read.