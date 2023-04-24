Video: Unsettled Through Midweek (4-23-23)
Nate Diaz choked a Logan Paul lookalike into unconsciousness in a New Orleans street brawl that appeared to involve Chase DeMoor.
Former Arsenal academy player left tetraplegic and needs 24-hour care after drink ‘spiked’OG
Ilima-Lei Macfarlane and Liz Carmouche are longtime friends and training partners – but they may fight each other for the Bellator title next.
A wild sequence unfolded in the third period of Game 3 between the Leafs and Lightning.
On a busy night, much of the combat sports community paid focus on the anticipated boxing match between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia.
Connor Bedard isn't the only young hockey player turning heads at Saskatchewan rinks lately — so is 13-year-old Regina U13A Falcons captain Grady Greenslade. On March 12, Greenslade — who wears No. 5 — scored three goals within 10 seconds of game play in the second period of a regular season game in Balgonie, about 25 kilometres east of Regina. "I remember on the first goal just getting the puck and ripping it. The second goal, it was a two-on-two, then we scored," he told CBC's The Morning Edit
NEW YORK — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Sam Lafferty has been fined for cross-checking, the NHL's Department of Player Safety announced on Sunday. The fine was US$3,108.11, which is the maximum allowable under the league's collective bargaining agreement. Lafferty was assessed a minor penalty for roughing in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over Tampa Bay after cross-checking Lightning forward Ross Colton up high in front of the Leafs' goal. The incident occurred at 15:10 of the second period. The Map
‘Just because you are a so-called superstar, it doesn’t make you too good to share the craic with the ‘little people’,’ wrote one person
AVONDALE, La. (AP) — Nick Hardy and Davis Riley birdied four of their final six holes — highlighted by Riley's 33-foot birdie putt from the fringe on the par-3 17th — to give both players their first PGA Tour victory at the Zurich Classic on Sunday. “It was nerve-wracking, honestly,” Riley said. “The first win is always tough." They began the final round three shots back and closed with a 7-under 65 in alternate-shot play to finish with a tournament-record total of 30-under 258 at TPC Louisiana,
Dillon Brooks has had better games.
Kevin Gausman struck out 11 in seven shutout innings, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Daulton Varsho hit back-to-back homers following an error by rookie shortstop Anthony Volpe, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the New York Yankees 5-1 on Sunday. The Blue Jays won for the 12th time in 18 games and took two of three in the Bronx to hand New York its first series loss.
The Kings’ comeback effort came up short, but Curry’s mistake opened the door for Sacramento in the final minute.
Kyle Dubas trusted his core while Jason Spezza may be the most well-liked front office member in the Maple Leafs organization. Watching them celebrate the Game 3 win vs. the Lightning was a moment.
Jackson felt the NBA was "trying to cater to an audience" with slogans like "Justice" and "Equal Opportunity" on jerseys and the court.
The home run jacket isn't worn in Toronto anymore, but a new team has taken up the torch.
The NFL Draft has a lot of intrigue starting with the second pick.
In the 3-2 overtime win over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 3, Ryan O'Reilly justified every bit of Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas' decision to bring the 32-year-old to Toronto at the NHL trade deadline. The veteran forward scoring a late tying goal and then won the draw in overtime that set Morgan Rielly up for the game winner.
Cole and Manoah pitched scoreless ball after a chirpy buildup, and the New York Yankees beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 Saturday on pinch-hitter DJ LeMahieu’s walkoff bases-loaded single in the ninth inning. Volpe hit a two-run homer in the eighth off Yimi García and pinch-hitter Danny Jansen hit a two-run homer in the ninth against Wandy Peralta after a leadoff walk to Alejandro Kirk.
Bosa had some cautionary words for former Cardinals GM Steve Keim and head coach Kliff Kingsbury in 2019.
The actor has been known to be an avid supporter of the L.A. Kings and even created a video to play on the Jumbotron for the team