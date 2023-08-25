Video: Turning less wet Friday (8-24-23)

The Daily Beast

Ukrainian Main Directorate of Intelligence/Handout via REUTERSUkraine’s military conducted a long-awaited landing on Crimea Thursday in what looked to be the early stages of an ambitious attempt to take back Crimea from Russian forces, Ukrainian officials said.“As part of the special operation, the landing of personnel took place on the territory of the peninsula,” a representative from Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate said of the operation, adding that Ukrainian forces attacked Russian t