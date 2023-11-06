Video: Tracking showers and wind early this week (11-05-23)

CBC

The 2023 chinook and fall chum runs on the Yukon River once again failed to meet conservation targets on both sides of the U.S.-Canada border. While not as dire as last year, both runs still ranked as among the worst on-record for both species — the chinook run was the second-smallest, while the chum run was the fifth. "It's pretty abysmal," Yukon Salmon Sub-Committee chair Tim Gerberding said in an interview last month. "We're in really dire circumstances. It's perhaps not an overstatement to s