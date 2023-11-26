Video: Some sunshine this morning will bring warmer temperatures back

CBC

Usually, at this time of year, Edmonton is blanketed in snow — well ahead of the official start of winter.But this year, November has seen unseasonably warm temperatures and no snow. The lack of snow in November — while unusual — is not unheard of."Edmonton city, it has happened in the past, we've had three cases of it, but they've all been so far in the past, like we're talking like over 90 years. So the last time when that happened was in 1928," said Rachel Modestino, meteorologist with the We