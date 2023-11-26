Video: Some sunshine this morning will bring warmer temperatures back
Some sunshine this morning will help to warm temps back to the lower 40s this afternoon. Thickening clouds develop ahead of our next system.
A taste of winter is setting up through the end of the week for southern Ontario, with a blast of both snow and cold
Ontario is facing it's first significant snowfall, details with meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal.
A quick slug of Arctic air will dive all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico this week, bringing frosty temperatures from Ontario to Nova Scotia this week
Usually, at this time of year, Edmonton is blanketed in snow — well ahead of the official start of winter.But this year, November has seen unseasonably warm temperatures and no snow. The lack of snow in November — while unusual — is not unheard of."Edmonton city, it has happened in the past, we've had three cases of it, but they've all been so far in the past, like we're talking like over 90 years. So the last time when that happened was in 1928," said Rachel Modestino, meteorologist with the We
The cluster of sunspots could send solar weather our way as early as Saturday, though it's difficult to predict how powerful the storm will be and if it will affect Earth.
A burst of sea-effect snow will make their mark across Atlantic Canada, while wet snow migrates over the Burin and Avalon Peninsula over the weekend
Italy’s Mount Etna has erupted, spewing hot lava into the air. Italian news agencies say the closest airport is unaffected by the volcanic activity.
We have long been told that the costs would be taken into account along with the benefits. We have been reassured that the burden would be eased on households and small businesses. And, more recently, we were led to believe that some of the more draconian measures would be scrapped.
Liberal MPs are pressuring their own party to publish long-promised regulations to crack down on oil and gas pollution before the month’s end. “The longer that we delay, the harder it will be to bring this into force,” British Columbia MP Patrick Weiler told Canada’s National Observer in a phone interview. Weiler is among 19 Liberal MPs who signed a letter last month urging the government to release draft regulations to cap planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions from the oil and gas sector. Fir
This financial strain could worsen in the coming years.
Areas of Quebec saw a snowier autumn and November than normal, but does that mean that will continue into the winter?
In the final days of the 2023 hurricane season, one last storm could still be named as it swirls over warm waters way out in the Atlantic Ocean.
Snowfall is declining across the globe, which also illustrates an alarming trend for global freshwater supply, as temperatures rise because of human-caused climate change.
Manatees are a once-rare sight that have grown increasingly familiar in Florida. But danger still lurks in the water.
New research shows honeybee hive clusters are a sign of desperation, not insulation.
In the Magaguadavic watershed in southwestern New Brunswick, there's one lake that is home to a unique pair of rainbow smelt populations.And it's the only home for them in the world.That's why classifying Lake Utopia as a key biodiversity area was a "no-brainer" for those looking into the fish.Key biodiversity areas are identified by the Wildlife Conservation Society of Canada, and areas need to meet criteria either on a national or global scale.Ciara Raudsepp-Hearne, the KBA Canada director for
Charlie Hurt said Vice President Kamala Harris was ‘rightly heckled and mocked’ over a picture she posted on social media to mark the holiday
Emergency services were called to area in Suffolk on Friday night.
CALGARY — Canada's oil and gas well drilling sector is lobbying for a piece of the tax credit pie when it comes to decarbonization. The Canadian Association of Energy Contractors (CAOEC) — which represents drilling rig and service rig companies across Western Canada, as well as offshore drilling rigs in Atlantic Canada — says its industry is being unfairly excluded from some of the recent programs rolled out by the federal government that are aimed at helping businesses reduce emissions. "From o
ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland (AP) — Canada and the European Union said Friday they are making strides toward new partnerships on green energy, digital transformation and research funding, as a Canada-EU Summit got underway in the Atlantic coast province of Newfoundland. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced during opening remarks Thursday evening that Canada is joining Horizon Europe, a $100 billion scientific research program.