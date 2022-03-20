Video: Sunny start to spring with some spot showers in NH
EDMONTON — Evander Kane scored twice and Connor McDavid had a goal and a pair of assists as the Edmonton Oilers kept the longest active winning streak in the NHL alive with a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Leon Draisaitl, Tyson Barrie and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers (35-23-4), who have won five in a row on a crucial homestand. Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils (22-35-5), who have lost three in a row and four of th
Head coach Ben Titley and Swimming Canada have parted ways following a 10-year run of success. The federation confirmed the news in a statement to Radio-Canada in early March, and again to CBC Sports on Friday. "We thank Ben for the work he did in building the Ontario high-performance centre (HPC) and for the results he achieved at the Olympic Games. Swimming Canada wishes him the best for the future ," Swimming Canada CEO Ahmed El-Awadi said in an email. Neither Swimming Canada nor Titley have
Here are some of the major PC games coming later in March.
Canada's Marielle Thompson finished second in the final women's ski cross World Cup event to secure a bronze medal for the season in Veysonnaz, Switzerland on Saturday. The Whistler, B.C., native was edged out by Sweden's Sandra Naeslund who finished first in the race and claimed the season title. Switzerland's Fanny Smith finished third in the event but grabbed the season's silver medal. Fellow Canadians Hannah Schmidt and Brittany Phelan finished a close fourth and fifth, respectively, in the
Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes has every reason to feel confident, especially after a 31-point, 17-rebound performance on Friday night. But in the thick of a playoff race, all he’s concerned about is getting his team the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored a tiebreaking power-play goal with 16 seconds left in the third period and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 on Saturday night. Jacob Trouba also scored and Igor Shesterkin stopped 28 shots for New York. Brayden Point scored and Andrei Vasilevskiy had 25 saves for the Lightning, who were coming off a 3-3 road trip. Zibanejad scored from the left circle off a nifty pass from Artemi Panarin. The Rangers' second-ranked power play went 1 f
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Logan Thompson stopped 37 shots and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-1 on Saturday. Thompson, last season’s American Hockey League goalie of the year for Vegas’ affiliate in nearby Henderson, picked up his second straight win for the Golden Knights, who have won two straight after a franchise-worst five-game losing streak. Thompson, who beat red-hot Florida on Friday, has allowed just four goals while turning away 73 shots the past two games. Saturday marked
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ryan Hartman scored with 3:13 left in the game, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Saturday to finish off a four-game season sweep of its Central Division rival. Frederick Gaudreau and Jordan Greenway also scored for Minnesota. Cam Talbot made 21 saves to win his fifth straight, improving to 9-4-0 in his last 13 starts. Seth Jones scored his first goal in 36 games for the Blackhawks, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves, On the game-winner, Kirill Kapriz
NEW YORK (AP) — Brock Nelson scored three times in the third period for his fourth career hat trick, Semyon Varlamov made 37 saves and the New York Islanders topped the Dallas Stars 4-2 on Saturday. Ryan Pulock also scored for New York, which extended its point streak to six games and won for the fifth time in six games. Denis Gurianov and Jacob Peterson each had a goal and an assist, but the Stars lost for the fourth time in five games. Jake Oettinger made 21 saves in his 33rd appearance this s
Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, CBC Sports will provide a live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games, beginning with the Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Nashville Predators (7 p.m. ET), followed by Calgary Flames vs. Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide fre
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Juuse Saros made 35 saves to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night. Mattias Ekholm, Tanner Jeannot, Eeli Tolvanen and Yakov Trenin scored for the Predators, who have won five of six. Roman Josi and Colton Sissons each had two assists. Jake Guentzel had the lone goal and Casey DeSmith stopped 21 shots for Pittsburgh, which won its previous two games. Ekholm scored first with 1.5 seconds remaining in the opening period.
Megan Farrell of Richmond Hill, Ont., collected her first podium finish of the snowboard season on Saturday in Bercht, finishing second to Switzerland's Julie Zogg, who won the parallel slalom World Cup title for a fourth straight season. Five weeks ago, the 30-year-old Farrell was eliminated in the 1/8 final of the parallel giant slalom at the Beijing Olympics, where she placed 10th overall. In March 2021, Farrell was fourth at the FIS snowboard world championships in Slovenia. Zogg's third vic
The Bruins traded for defenceman Hampus Lindholm with the Ducks shortly before Monday’s trade deadline.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The party planned for Claude Giroux’s 1,000th game with the Philadelphia Flyers seems appropriately lavish for a team captain who has spent his entire career with the franchise. The Flyers will celebrate Giroux and his family before Thursday night's game and have invited special guests of honor. Giroux will be gifted custom artwork, fans can purchase commemorative tickets and players will wear warmup jerseys with “Giroux” and No. 28 on the back. If that hasn’t whet the appeti
Damian Warner is a first-time world athletics indoor champion The London, Ont., native placed third in the men's 1,000 metres, the final event of the heptathlon in Belgrade, Serbia, to overtake Simon Ehammer of Switzerland for his first title in three world indoor appearances. Warner is the season world leader with 6,489 points, which exceeds his Canadian record by 146 points. The 32-year-old finished second by five points behind 2018 winner Kevin Mayer of France and was seventh in 2014. "I'm go
MONTREAL — Two of the most popular words around the Canadiens locker room lately are “confidence” and “swagger" – and Montreal played with both in its most recent victory. After a tight first period, the Canadiens broke out with three second-period goals in a 5-1 triumph over the Ottawa Senators Saturday. The Habs (17-36-9) are still last in the Eastern Conference with 43 points but they say they have been stepping on the ice with a renewed desire to win under coach Martin St. Louis. Since the H
Canadian freestyle skiing star Mikaël Kingsbury completed his spectacular season Saturday with a victory in dual moguls, one day after taking the single moguls event in Megève, France. Facing good friend and rival Ikuma Horishima in the final, Kingsbury scored a decisive victory after Horishima lost his balance on the second jump. Kingsbury, who hails from Deux-Montagnes, Que., added Crystal Globes in dual moguls and overall moguls as World Cup season champion after securing his spot atop the mo