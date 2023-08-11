Video: Sunny skies Friday before more rain passes through NH this weekend
Toronto police say a man has died nearly a month after being pushed at a subway station. Police say the 69-year-old was approached by a man at Bloor station and pushed to the ground on July 7. They say the 69-year-old died on Aug. 4. A 40-year-old Toronto man was initially charged with aggravated assault, but police say that has since been upgraded to manslaughter. He appeared in court on Wednesday. The July attack came after a teenager was stabbed to death in March at another subway station. Th
A source says that in conversation with a foreign politician, it emerged that their government assumes Joe Biden will not be the Democratic nominee in 2024. Joe will pull out before the first primaries; it will be too late for a grassroots candidate to enter the fray; an establishment stooge will be crowned at the convention. And the name of that lucky winner? Michelle Obama. It’s a wild scenario, but if it does happen, please remember that you read it here first. This anecdote confirms what I’v
Writer Emme Witt shares what it was like seeking connection, compensation, and intimacy with sugar daddies on "Seeking Arrangement" after her divorce at age 42.
The network is currently facing a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit.
The Canadian prime minister says he's "balancing things out" after watching "Barbie" with his son, Xavier.
King Charles announced military appointments for working members of the royal family, including Queen Camilla, Prince William, Princess Kate and more
One Trump lawyer wrote that "our only chance to get a favorable judicial opinion" that "might hold up the Georgia count in Congress, is from Thomas."
Timothy Olyphant appeared on the most recent episode of the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast and looked back at his failed audition for J.J. Abrams’ 2009 “Star Trek” revival (via Entertainment Weekly). The “Justified” star praised Abrams for a wonderful audition process, even though the director ultimately decided to go with a “younger” actor like Chris …
The man says even his kids don't want to go back to Macca's after the unsettling experience at the Brisbane restaurant.
The girls were victims of sex trafficking, officials say.
Which she paired with quintessentially oversized J.Lo shades, of course.
The model was seen in the stands with other Swifties rather than in a VIP tent, fueling speculation among fans that the two had fallen out.
Arkady Volozh, cofounder of Russian internet giant Yandex, said he is "categorically against" his home country's invasion.
Russia’s Typhoon-class submarines are the biggest subs ever built. Each u-boat stretched to nearly 600 feet long and was wider than the average American house.
She and huge names like Hailey Bieber, Paloma Elsesser, and Naomi Campbell are proving that we can all be Icons.
Dua Lipa channels Mermaid Barbie and looks incredible wearing a knit red naked dress and black thong.
Ukrainian forces have mounted a daring special forces raid across the Dnipro river, capturing and killing dozens of Russian troops in the advance.
The FBI agent's bombshell allegations of political bias appeared in a leaked statement made to the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Former President Donald Trump said Wednesday he won't sign a pledge to support the Republican nominee if he loses the GOP presidential primary, flouting a requirement for appearing in the first debate later this month. “Why would I sign it?" Trump said in an interview on the conservative cable network Newsmax. “I can name three or four people that I wouldn’t support for president. So right there, there’s a problem.” He declined to name the candidates he wouldn't support, saying “there's no reaso
She's officially 26 today.