Video: Still unsettled on Sunday, but sun returns Monday (4-09-22)
Matt has the latest on the rest of the weekend forecast.
Matt has the latest on the rest of the weekend forecast.
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Bo Horvat and Alex Chiasson each had two goals and an assist and the Vancouver Canucks continued a late playoff push with a 5-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night. Elias Pettersson had a goal and two assists for the Canucks, who have won two straight and earned five points in their last three games. The Canucks have 78 points, six behind Dallas for the second wild card in the Western Conference with 10 games to play. Las Vegas has 82 points. The Stars have
On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar assesses a series of significant wins for the Maple Leafs against their biggest rivals, a trend that should give Toronto fans reason to believe their team is ready to perform in the playoffs.
The collection included 19 signed Gretzky jerseys, several autographed photos and over 2,000 Gretzky trading cards.
The Olympics are set to travel from France to Australia over the next decade. In between, there might even be a stop in Canada. And throughout it all, CBC and Radio-Canada will remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage. CBC/Radio-Canada announced a new partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday that features exclusive Olympic broadcast rights for the network through the 2032 Brisbane Games. The current deal had been set to expire at the conclusion of Paris 2024. Chri
The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) has indefinitely suspended the general manager and the head coach of the Niagara IceDogs, following an investigation into comments it found violated the league's policy on harassment, abuse and diversity. OHL Commissioner David Branch said Wednesday that Joey Burke, who is also the team's governor, and head coach Billy Burke, both of whom are minority owners of the team that plays in St. Catharines, won't be able to apply to be reinstated until June 1, 2024. They,
Pascal Siakam and Jimmy Butler have both had exceptional seasons and it's quite possible only one of them will make an All-NBA team. Imman and Giancarlo Navas analyze who has the better case. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.
The 86th Masters is just a day old and controversies are already brewing.
These are the 10 best squads the Blue Jays have ever fielded entering their 45th year of existence.
Auston Matthews tallied his 55th goal of the season on Thursday to break a 40-year-old franchise record, before putting home the OT winner for good measure.
Jadon Sancho is one of the most exciting players in the Premier League. Why?
More Black minor hockey players in western Quebec are coming forward with allegations of racial slurs less than a week after another Black player spoke out. On Monday, Hockey Outaouais and the team L'Intrépide de Gatineau confirmed in a statement they have launched an investigation after two of the team's players said they were subjected to racist remarks. One of those players, Anthony Allain-Samaké, told Radio-Canada the bullying led him to quit the team. "Being called the N-word was still quit
The Raptors will play one of three teams in the playoffs. Here's how they match up, from best to worst.
Violence in hockey is regularly on display. What sits beneath the surface is how race impacts the perception of fighting in the NHL and other professional sports leagues.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Connor McDavid set a career high with his 42nd goal and became the seventh player in NHL history to record multiple point streaks of at least 15 games in a season as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Thursday night. McDavid, who also had an assist, remained the league's top scorer with 109 points. Evan Bouchard also had a goal and an assist for the Oilers, who have won six straight to take a three-point lead over the Kings for second place in the Pacifi
Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w
The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.
Ryan Getzlaf may have had more to give, but he's walking away from his tremendous career at the end of the season.
WASHINGTON (AP) — John Carlson scored twice and added two assists for a four-point game, Alex Ovechkin reached 1,400 career points with his 43rd goal of the season and the Washington Capitals beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 on Wednesday night to snap their skid at two. Martin Fehervary also scored for Washington, which sent the Lightning to a third consecutive loss. Ilya Samsonov made 25 saves in his first home start since allowing three goals on 10 shots and getting the hook after the first in
NEW YORK (AP) — Frank Vatrano and Artemi Panarin scored in the second period, Igor Shesterkin stopped 30 shots for his fourth shutout of the season and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-0 Thursday night. Dryden Hunt added an empty-net goal in the final minute and Mika Zibanejad had two assists for New York, which is 6-1-1 in its last eight games — including three victories against Pittsburgh. With Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby a late scratch with a non-COVID illness, the Pen
Summer McIntosh and Finlay Knox broke their own national records on the opening night of the Canadian swimming trials on Tuesday in Victoria, B.C. The 15-year-old McIntosh, who made her Olympic debut in Tokyo last summer, won the women's 400-metre freestyle while setting a Canadian record with a time of 4:01.59. Katrina Bellio finished second (4:11.06), followed by Ella Jansen (4:11.15). The Toronto native is now 11th all-time in the event. She previously set the record with her fourth-place fin