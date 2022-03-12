Video: Steady snow through most of Saturday (3-12-22)

CBC

Canada's Para ice hockey team waited four years for a Paralympic rematch against the U.S. Star forward Billy Bridges said that, like for many of us, it felt more like 12. "The entire world has gone through something incredible and devastating and horrific. And you know, it certainly gives you perspective once you finally get here of just how slow the days seem to go, but how fast four years can go," Bridges told CBC Sports. The Americans beat Canada in the gold-medal game at the 2018 Paralympics