VIDEO: St. Petersburg Police discuss 2-year-old critically injured in shooting

St. Petersburg Police said a young child has been taken to the hospital after being shot Sunday night. According to St. Petersburg Police, officers were called to a scene on the 4600 block of 15th Avenue South. Police said the child was shot in a home and then was being driven to a nearby hospital by a family member. On their way to the hospital, the car was involved in a crash on 15th Avenue South. After paramedics arrived, the child was then taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance with life-threatening injuries. St. Petersburg Police said the investigation has just started, and they don't know exactly what happened inside the home leading up to the toddler being shot. Police said they are speaking with the driver of the car. The relationship of the driver to the child hasn't been released by the police.