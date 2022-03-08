Video: Spectator makes racist heckle at high school soccer game
A student who heckled a high school girls soccer game with racist sounds over the weekend in El Dorado County has been identified and "is being held accountable," according to the principal of Oak Ridge High School. The Buchanan Girls Soccer team's head coach Jasara Gillette said on Facebook that one of their Hispanic players was barked at by someone in the Oak Ridge stands and a Black player on the team was subjected to monkey noises and gestures. This video shows both incidents.