Video: Snow, rain, mix this week
Meteorologist Mike Haddad says messy weather is in the forecast Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
The road conditions were so bad that 1,500 vehicles were stranded overnight.
New York officials warn the snowfall will produce life-threatening conditions into the weekend, but for some, it’s just another winter.
What do you get when you merge a Colorado low and an Alberta clipper? Rain, snow, and cold air.
After a stormy overnight period in the Maritimes and Newfoundland, the weather bomb conditions will gradually get better as Sunday wears on, from west to east.
Get ready for a huge swing as conditions plunge below freezing across the Prairies this week
The Earth’s temperature briefly rose above a crucial threshold that scientists have been warning for decades could have severe and irreversible impacts on the planet and its ecosystems, data shared by a prominent climate scientist shows.
Wildlife is under unprecedented threat from human activity, but given space and time, it can bounce back.
About $166,000 in fines were issued to Metro Vancouver residents who did not abide by restrictions put in place this summer to try to conserve water.Of the 21 municipalities, one electoral area and one Treaty First Nation that make up Metro Vancouver, more than half issued fines ranging from $100 to $500 to residents who flouted water-restriction rules put in place Aug 4.They prohibited all lawn watering and only allowed trees, shrubs and flowers to be watered by hand, soaker hoses or drip irrig
FREDERICTON — On comfortable beds of wood shavings inside multiple boxes, 3,600 Laricobius nigrinus beetles made overnight journeys last month from the forests of British Columbia all the way to southwestern Nova Scotia. The Lari, as the beetles are affectionately nicknamed by some scientists who study them, were imported to help protect hemlocks from the woolly adelgid, an invasive species that came from Japan. "The idea is that this first year is a kind of a pilot project to see if this insect
Decreasing earthquake activity could be a sign magma has reached very high up earth’s crust, Met Office says
The federal government is planning to appeal a court decision that quashed an order-in-council listing manufactured plastic items as toxic.Last week, a Federal Court judge ruled that the government's move to list all plastic items as toxic was "unreasonable and unconstitutional."Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault and Justice Minister Arif Virani announced the government's intention to appeal in a joint statement on Monday."Our government intends to appeal the Federal Court's decision and we
It has been many weeks since there was a significant outbreak of severe weather in the United States. However, AccuWeather meteorologists believe there is a high risk of violent thunderstorms with mulitple tornadoes over the lower part of the Mississippi Valley into Monday evening. Some of the severe weather and tornado-producing storms will linger well after dark, which will add to the danger. The last significant severe weather outbreak in the U.S. was centered on the Great Plains on Oct. 3-4,
A wintry system will move into eastern Ontario and southern Quebec on Tuesday, challenging drivers and a couple of commute times
After Halloween and Thanksgiving, millions of pumpkins rot in landfills and produce methane, a powerful greenhouse gas. An expert tells CNN how to prevent your pumpkin from contributing to climate change.
Firefighters in Brazil's Pantanal wetlands earlier this month celebrated the end of the fire season on Facebook, saying in a Nov. 7 post that “it is a relief for everyone who lives in the region.” In the first two weeks of November, fires fueled by unusually dry and hot weather destroyed nearly 770,000 hectares (1.9 million acres) of the world’s largest tropical wetlands, preliminary figures from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro show. Brazil’s National Institute for Space Research, a federal agency, detected 3,380 fires in the Pantanal in the first 17 days of November, compared to just 69 in the same period a year ago, and well beyond previous fire season records dating back to 1998.
VICTORIA — British Columbia's New Democrat government will focus on building more affordable homes and fighting climate change in the run-up to next year's provincial election, Premier David Eby said Saturday, noting efforts to meet environmental goals will involve keeping a provincial carbon pricing program. Eby told more than 700 cheering delegates at the B.C. NDP convention that he will leave no stone unturned on the housing front, while recent experiences with wildfires, floods and landslide
Winter is here.
Dangerous thunderstorms rumbled to life across parts of the South on Monday afternoon as more than 20 million people from eastern Texas to the Southeast face a threat of damaging winds, hail and even potentially strong tornadoes.
(Reuters) -Waste from at least 19 international brands including Adidas and Walmart is being used to fuel kilns in brick factories in Cambodia, and some workers were falling ill, according to a report by a local rights group released on Monday. The report by The Cambodian League for the Promotion and Defense of Human Rights, commonly known by its French acronym LICADHO, was based on visits to 21 brick factories in the Cambodian capital Phnom Penh and neighbouring Kandal province between April and September, as well as interviews with current and former workers.
The Leonid meteor shower peaked Friday night, but experts believe there's a chance we could see a bright repeat performance very early Tuesday morning!