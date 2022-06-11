Video: Smolak Farms manager gives tips on growing own strawberries in Massachusetts
MONTREAL — After a pre-season rife with uncertainty, the Montreal Alouettes finally have their man to start under centre this upcoming CFL season. Head coach Khari Jones chose Vernon Adams Jr., over Trevor Harris as his starting quarterback heading into Montreal's season opener Thursday at Calgary. "(Adams is) our starting quarterback, he had a really outstanding training camp," Jones said. "We really liked what we saw from him, he and Trevor both. They both played really well and we feel good w
After dropping the first two games at Madison Square Garden, the Tampa Bay Lightning found a way past goaltender Igor Shesterkin to even up the series on home ice.
QUEBEC — Still emotional over the Remparts' ouster from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League post-season, head coach and general manager Patrick Roy says he is undecided about his future with the team. Roy made the comments at the team's end of season press conference at the Vidéotron Centre on Wednesday morning. Standing next to team president Jacques Tanguay, the Hall of Fame goaltender said he will take another week to make up his mind. Roy said he is still upset that his team is not playing
MONTREAL — Canadian Olympian Marie-Philip Poulin has scored a front-office position with the Montreal Canadiens. The National Hockey League club announced Tuesday that Poulin, a four-time Olympic medallist with Canada's national women's hockey team, is joining the team as a part-time player development consultant. "Marie-Philip is one of the best players on the planet and she has won at the highest level, which will be very beneficial for our players," Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes said
Since signing with the Oilers in January, Evander Kane has regained some of his lost value and has emerged as one of the offseason's top free agents.
The Blue Jays are giving their top prospect a shot in the majors.
Here's how the Edmonton Oilers look heading into the 2022 NHL Draft.
Canadian record holder Sarah Mitton continued a string of strong shot put performances on Monday at the FBK Games in Hengelo, Netherlands. Mitton threw a best of 19.24 metres in six attempts to place third of nine competitors at the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold event. American Chase Ealey, who ranks fourth in the world, was victorious in a personal-best 19.98, raising her season world-leading mark from 19.76 last month. World No. 1 Auriol Dongmo of Portugal was tied with Mitton through
The assistant GM/VP of player personnel for the Raptors discusses why Toronto isn't shy to travel anywhere in the world to meet NBA prospects and how that impacts its drafting process.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Alek Manoah scattered six hits in six scoreless innings and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Kansas City Royals 7-0 Tuesday night. Alejandro Kirk had four hits and scored a run for Toronto, and Bo Bichette reached base five times — including three walks. The Blue Jays have won back-to-back shutouts for the first time since last July. “He’s fun to watch. He’s got to be one of the best in baseball,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said of catcher Kirk. “From my chair, he’s go
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels fired manager Joe Maddon on Tuesday with the team mired in a 12-game losing streak. Third base coach Phil Nevin will be the Angels' interim manager when they host Boston on Tuesday night. Maddon went 130-148 with the Angels, who hired him before the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season. Maddon spent three decades of his career as a player and coach for the Angels before going on to an impressive managerial career in Tampa Bay and with the Chicago Cubs,
The Canadian men's indoor volleyball team dropped its FIVB Volleyball Nations League opener 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 30-28) to Germany on Tuesday in Ottawa. Stephen Timothy Maar had 18 points to lead Canada. Nicholas Hoag added 12. Christian Fromm scored 18 to lead Germany. In other Tuesday results, Serbia defeated Bulgaria 3-1, Iran downed China 3-1 and the U.S. defeated Slovenia 3-0. Canada returns to action on Friday when it will take on France at 7.30 p.m. ET. All action can be streamed on CBC.ca,
Leon Draisaitl again proved he is amongst the game's elite by playing through injury at such a high level despite Edmonton's playoff disappointment.
Justin Cuthbert pinpoints one commonality among Stanley Cup winning teams, which is the presence and importance of homegrown netminders.
BOSTON (AP) — Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors have no problem playing on the road. The Celtics, meanwhile, haven't been lights-out in Boston during these playoffs. As the NBA Finals shift to TD Garden for Wednesday's Game 3 with the series tied at 1, the Celtics ought to have the advantage, but recent numbers suggest otherwise. Boston is 5-4 at home and 8-3 on the road this postseason. The Warriors, meanwhile, have won at least one away game in 26 consecutive playoff series. “We alwa
NBA prospect Julian Champagnie breaks down what he's been asked to do in workouts with NBA teams, growing up with Justin Champagnie and how they've helped each other excel in basketball.
With the Toronto Blue Jays catcher depth being tested, it might be time to call up top prospect Gabriel Moreno for his first big-league reps.
HOUSTON (AP) — Mariners manager Scott Servias was ejected for his role in a benches-clearing scuffle in the ninth inning of Seattle's 7-4 win over the Houston Astros on Monday night, a game in which Cal Raleigh had a career-high four RBIs and Julio Rodriguez hit a late two-run shot. With two outs in the ninth, Houston's Héctor Neris plunked Ty France in the back. Players and coaches on both sides began chirping at each other, and Servais led the way as Seattle's bench emptied to confront the Ast
The Canadian women's soccer team will head Down Under for a pair of friendlies in September. Canada, ranked sixth in the world, will take on the Australia and New Zealand, co-hosts of the 2023 Women's World Cup, in Australia on Sept. 3 and 6. Australia sits 12th in the world rankings and New Zealand is No. 22. The Canadians are set to host No. 17 South Korea at Toronto's BMO Field on June 26 in a tune-up for this summer's CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The tournament is a qualifier for both