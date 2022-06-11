Video: Smolak Farms manager gives tips on growing own strawberries in Massachusetts

The Canadian Press

QUEBEC — Still emotional over the Remparts' ouster from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League post-season, head coach and general manager Patrick Roy says he is undecided about his future with the team. Roy made the comments at the team's end of season press conference at the Vidéotron Centre on Wednesday morning. Standing next to team president Jacques Tanguay, the Hall of Fame goaltender said he will take another week to make up his mind. Roy said he is still upset that his team is not playing